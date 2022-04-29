Man, 44, arrested after woman raped in train toilet as police search for witnesses

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a train toilet. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a train toilet in an incident that police have called "shocking and disturbing".

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened on board a Southeastern train from St Leonard’s Warrior Square to Wadhurst on Friday April 22.

The man has since been released on police bail pending further investigation but police confirmed they are not looking to identify anyone else.

Detectives are now urgently appealing for three witnesses who were on the same train to come forward.

According to the British Transport Police, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Friday, two men and a woman began speaking to each other on the platform before boarding the train.

One man got off the train at Battle, and shortly after the other man sexually assaulted the woman before raping her in the toilet.

It is not believed the victim and two men were previously known to each other.

Read more: Tory MP accused of watching pornography in Commons chamber named

Officers say they are "particularly keen" to speak to the other man who was on the train just before the incident took place, to assist their enquiries.

He is described a white man in his 50s, of medium build and with a close shaven haircut. He was wearing a dark coloured jumper with grey trousers and brown shoes.

They are also keen to speak to two other women who were seen on the same service. They sat on a table and were approached by the man shortly after the incident.

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood, from BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "This was a shocking and disturbing incident to happen to a young woman, who is now receiving specialist support from our officers.

"Thankfully we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection however our investigation is continuing at pace.

Read more: Boris Becker jailed for over two years for hiding £2.5m assets to avoid bankruptcy debts

"I urge anyone with information, and particularly those known to have been in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch as they may hold information which could be vital to our investigation.

"Please get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 772 of 22/04/22."