Man, 46, shot dead by elderly nudist ‘had been causing trouble on beach all morning’

By Emma Soteriou

A 46-year-old man shot dead by an elderly nudist on a beach in France was known to police and 'had been causing trouble all morning', it has emerged.

The "exhibitionist" was allegedly performing a sex act when he was shot dead by an irate beachgoer.

The incident took place at around 10.30am on Saturday morning at 'La Mama' beach in the Grand parc Miribel-Jonage on the outskirts of Lyon, France.

The shooter, a 76-year-old nudist, shot the man after he shouted insults at others and then began pleasuring himself while staring at another woman, French police said.

After the two men got into an argument, the elderly bather drew a hunting rifle from his pack and fired "at least three shots", one of which hit his target in the chest.

French media outlet Le Parisien said the victim had been causing trouble on the beach all morning but tensions peaked when he began masturbating in plain view.

However, the incident did not deter keen beachgoers, who flocked back to the shores on Monday to enjoy the weather.

La Mama beach was officially designated for naturist use in 2007, reinforcing France's reputation as the number one destination for naturists worldwide, and there were hundreds of bathers enjoying the sun on Saturday morning at the time of the shooting.

A murder inquiry has since been launched and officers from gendarmerie of Trévoux are now investigating the incident.

The victim is believed to have lived in the city of Lyon and had made the short trip to visit the beach on Saturday morning, though it is unclear whether he was a regular at the popular naturist spot.

The Grand parc de Miribel-Jonage was created to help control the flooding of the Rhône river. A series of lakes is surrounded by trees, grassland and pebble beaches, which in warmer months are frequented by naked bathers.