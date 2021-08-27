Man, 49, arrested after double murder in Westminster

27 August 2021, 21:06

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were fatally stabbed in north-west London
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were fatally stabbed in north-west London. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore, who were found fatally stabbed at two addresses in Westminster last week.

The suspect is understood to be Lee Peacock, who was found on a canal barge in Ealing, west London, on Wednesday evening suffering serious injuries and taken to hospital.

He was discharged from hospital and was taken into custody at a London police station on Friday.

Ms Pickles was found by officers at an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, at around 9.30pm on August 19.

The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am the following day, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was pronounced dead at an address in nearby Jerome Crescent.

The Metropolitan Police said both had died from a stab wound to the neck and the two incidents were being treated as linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton.

"I am aware that as a result of appeals for information issued by the police, there is more information in the public domain about this case than there might ordinarily be.

"A man has now been arrested and it is crucial that nothing is said or reported that could risk prejudicing any future court proceedings.

"I would urge the public and the press to avoid speculating or sharing names or images in relation to this arrest or this investigation."

