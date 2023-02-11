One arrested as man in his 50s dies after being stabbed in south London, police say

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested after another man in his 50s was stabbed to death at a flat in south London this morning, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 1.30am on Saturday to a critically injured man at a flat in Hicken Road, Brixton, south-west London.

The man, in his 50s, was rushed to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Another man, also in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

A police statement said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 1.30am on Saturday February 11 to a critically injured man at a flat in Hicken Road, SW2.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of medics, he died a short time later.

"Officers are in the process of informing his family. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course."

The statement added: "One man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody."

