Man, 55, jailed after 'frenzied' eight-stone dog mauls brother in Derby home

Gary Stevens outside Derby Crown Court for sentencing after he plead guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after his eight-stone dog mauled his younger brother in a “horrific” attack at their home.

Dog owner Gary Stevens, 55, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after his Cane Corso cross attacked and killed his younger brother Wayne, 51.

The dog, which the police said presented "a risk to officers and the public" was then shot dead when firearms officers attended the property on April 22, 2023.

Stevens knew his dog had a history of aggression and "would normally go for the face and neck" before it attacked his sibling Wayne Stevens, Derby Crown Court was told.

The court heard Stevens repeatedly lied about the dog’s breed, telling emergency service workers it was a poodle before police and paramedics were confronted by the "incredibly heavy" dog.

Judge Shaun Smith KC branded the dog “frenzied” as he described how officers repeatedly tasered the animal before being forced to shoot it.

Gary Stevens, 53, arriving at Derby Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Judge Smith told the father-of-three: "Paramedics and police officers attended the scene and you came to the front door clearly very drunk.

"You were obstructive as your exchanges with the officers continued.

"Police officers tried to persuade you to bring the dog under control - your response was to mock them for standing back."

The judge added: "I am entirely satisfied that you clearly knew of the dangers this dog presented prior to that fateful night.

"There was a lack or loss of control of the dog due to the influence of alcohol."

The court was told the victim, aged 51, who had been drinking vodka with his brother after returning from a pub, died near the foot of a stairway after suffering what the judge summarised as "multiple, massive and horrific" injuries.

On behalf of Stevens, Tony Stanford previously told Debry Crown Court it was an “extremely upsetting incident for (Gary Stevens) to witness.

A Cane Corso (This is a file photo and NOT the dog involved in the attack). Picture: Getty

"He tried to pull the dog off his brother, to save his brother," he added.

"He bears considerable psychological guilt."

Announcing Wayne Stevens's death at the time, Derby Constabulary said in a statement: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Tributes for Wayne poured in after his death.

His brother Scott said: "Words can't explain the pain", adding that "it's was only 4 days since we had a beer love you so much I hope you meet dad in heaven and work your problems out cuz your neighbours for eternity now so make peace".

His sister Julie said: "I can’t believe it still in shock to hear the news you’ve really gone why can’t it just be a dream that we can wake up from".

She added: "We will love you always bro and you will forever be missed fly high in paradise until we meet again".