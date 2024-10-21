Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

21 October 2024, 18:55

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Asher McShane

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a mother of six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anita Rose left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am on July 24.

The 57-year-old was found at about 6.25am lying unconscious on a track road near the sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, by a male cyclist who called an ambulance.

With her jacket taken, she was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce's lead wrapped around her leg, Suffolk Police said.

The dog was not harmed.

Read more: Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder

Read more: ‘Vindictive’ woman who posted sexual photos of her father's mistress on an escort site jailed for three years

Ms Rose was taken to hospital and died four days later.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man in Ipswich on suspicion of murder on Monday morning, the force said.

The man is currently being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Previously, there have been three arrests in connection with the inquiry - a man aged in his 20s and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three were subsequently released on bail.

Last month, Suffolk Police released CCTV images of two potential witnesses that officers would like to speak to, and stressed that the pair are not suspects in the case but that officers believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

One of them has now been identified and is assisting officers with inquiries, the force said, and police are continuing to try to identify the second person.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anybody involved in the death of Ms Rose.

Anyone with any information that may assist with the inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via the online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O47-PO1

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder

Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder

The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday

Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute

Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in 2022, and (r) his parents at the Old Bailey today

Met police marksman who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

Labour’s workers’ rights reforms could cost businesses £5bn, Government confirms

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'

Eleanor Brown, 24, was jailed for three years

‘Vindictive’ woman who posted sexual photos of her father's mistress on an escort site jailed for three years

Liam Payne's sister Nicola has described the star as an "angel" as she paid tribute

Liam Payne's sister Nicola pays tribute to her 'angel' and promises star's son Bear will know about his dad

NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

Leaked WhatsApp messages have revealed how Ant and Dec became embroiled in the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United

Leaked WhatsApp messages reveal Ant and Dec's embroilment in Saudi-led Newcastle United takeover

A disabled woman has said she was banned from Asda after bringing her service dog inside the store

Disabled woman with service dog ‘banned from every ASDA in UK’ for ‘refusing to show ID’ after clash with security

Ten fire engines are attending the scene

East London tower block fire was caused by lithium battery, says London Fire Brigade

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL Club Tranmere Rovers

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky is 'set to buy' EFL club following success of 'Welcome to Wrexham'
Investigations continue into Liam Payne's death.

Liam Payne's death treated as 'inconclusive' as investigators await test results

Oasis distanced themselves from the 'dynamic pricing' model in September

Law proposed to guarantee maximum ticket prices following Oasis backlash

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
Young Moldovans waving EU and Moldovan flags take part during a march downtown Chisinau to celebrate Europe Day

Moldova votes yes to join the EU by razor-thin margin

‘The state killed Shirel’: Tragedy as Nova festival survivor takes own life on 22nd birthday as family blame government

‘The state killed Shirel’: Tragedy as October 7 survivor found dead on 22nd birthday as family blame Israeli government
Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce

Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce
High Speed Ambulance In London

Ambulances told to leave patients in hospital corridors in bid to cut wait times

'No one gutsy enough to address this': Mylene Klass calls on government to introduce paid miscarriage leave.

Government not 'gutsy' enough to implement paid miscarriage leave claims Myleene Klass

Victoria Thomas Bowen admitted to assault by beating after throwing the milkshake over Nigel Farage

OnlyFans model admits assault after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage in campaign event

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News