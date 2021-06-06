Man, 57, arrested after 89-year-old woman found dead in south-east London

6 June 2021, 19:47

A 57-year-old man has been arrested following the death of an 89-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a property in south-east London.

Police were called to the home in Barton Close, Bexleyheath shortly after 3pm on Saturday over concerns of welfare for a woman.

The 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

The pair are are believed to be known to each other.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have been informed and a crime scene remains in place.

