Man, 57, arrested after 89-year-old woman found dead in south-east London
6 June 2021, 19:47
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a property in south-east London.
Police were called to the home in Barton Close, Bexleyheath shortly after 3pm on Saturday over concerns of welfare for a woman.
The 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.
The pair are are believed to be known to each other.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) have been informed and a crime scene remains in place.