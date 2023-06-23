Man, 60, jailed for life over 'chilling' murder of Tommy Cooper's niece

23 June 2023, 18:37

Tommy Cooper's niece was discovered dead by her daughter at her Eastbourne home
Tommy Cooper's niece was discovered dead by her daughter at her Eastbourne home. Picture: Sussex Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been jailed for life following the "chilling" murder of the niece of late comedian Tommy Cooper.

Tony King, 60, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, will serve a minimum of 22 years and 182 days for the murder of Sabrina Cooper, which was described as "motiveless and senseless" by Judge Christine Henson KC.

Sabrina Cooper, who ran a magic shop until 2017, was selling her property to start a new chapter in life, but was discovered dead by her daughter at her Eastbourne home on Sunday December 18 2022.

The grandmother was found in a pool of blood, with her family initially believing she had fallen down the stairs and reopened wounds from her recent operation recovering from cancer.

Police investigations later uncovered that she had suffered five stab wounds to her abdomen and chest.

King, who was a friend of Ms Cooper, was arrested after a number of text messages were found between himself and Ms Cooper arranging for him to help her with boxes for her impending move.

Read more: Handcuffed man, 25, guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana with revolver in London police station

Read more: 'Safer than crossing the street': OceanGate CEO's desperate bid to convince businessman to join doomed Titanic trip

Tony King
Tony King. Picture: Sussex Police

The day before the murder, December 17, King texted Ms Cooper to ask if she wanted to get some fish and chips but she had already eaten and thanked him for the invite saying she would see him in the morning.

On December 18, CCTV showed the 60-year-old going to Ms Cooper's flat, and leaving around an hour later at 9.14am carrying an orange plastic bag.

Hove Crown Court was shown footage of King, the day before the murder took place, posting on his TikTok account to 11,000 followers saying: "Watch out for my next magic trick, it's going to be amazing."

In an unpublished TikTok video the following day, after the murder took place, he recorded himself saying: "I have just taken a life today."

During questioning with Sussex and Surrey police officers, he admitted the murder, telling investigators he was carrying a knife in his pocket for protection against a neighbour he had trouble with, but then "took it out, didn't say anything and just stabbed her", Miss Packham said.

King then told officers: "I just took her life and to this day I don't know why.

"She hadn't done anything wrong."

The court heard how after killing 68-year-old Ms Cooper, King had taken her passport and other ID documents, a bottle of wine, a bottle of Malibu and loose change from her flat which Judge Henson condemned as "callous and opportunistic".

Despite admitting the murder in interview, King proceeded to plead not guilty in two preliminary hearings, before changing his plea to guilty in May 2023.

In the courtroom were Ms Cooper's family and friends, including daughter Natasha Cooper and brother John Cooper who spoke of the "devastating" impact the murder has had on their family.

Mr Cooper learned of his sister's murder during a phone call to their mother, Zena, where he heard Natasha Cooper calling her on the landline screaming "she's dead, there's blood everywhere".

"In her final minutes she was faced with brutality and horror," he said.

"We are haunted of the thought of what she endured."

He spoke of his mother's loneliness now Ms Cooper, who was her primary carer and daughter was gone, and of his own relationship with his big sister, saying: "We played, we laughed, we fought, she was my sister and now she's gone."

Read more: Tommy Cooper's niece found in pool of blood after being stabbed to death, as killer faces life behind bars

Sabrina Cooper
Sabrina Cooper. Picture: Sussex Police

Ms Cooper's daughter described how since her mother's death she has had "good and bad days, most bad".

The mother-of-two said: "Mum had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, she didn't deserve this."

Speaking tearfully from the witness box, she also glared at King, sitting opposite in the dock with his head down.

Defending, Lewis Power KC said King felt "ashamed" for what he'd done and had "constant guilt".

From a mental health assessment, doctors diagnosed King with a personality disorder with narcissist features and that alcohol and drug misuse exacerbated this.

They added he was an "angry" man who felt cheated in life.

King stared blankly as he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 23 years, with 183 days already served.

Speaking after the hearing, Natasha Cooper welcomed the sentence, hoping that her mother will be able to "rest in peace with the knowledge that justice has, at last, been served."

She added: "We do not believe for a second that this man has shown any remorse...this cowardly act will be his legacy."

On her mother, she said: "This is just the beginning of life...without Sabrina.

"The laughs we shared and the memory of this fantastic woman will remain with us forever."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise

Serbia threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates

Firefighters work at the site of the explosion in Paris

Search for person feared trapped after Paris explosion complicated by debris

The logo of Twitter reflected in a pair of glasses

Twitter has work to do to be ready for new digital rules, EU official says

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president tells countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

The lucky winner will received £55mil.

Brit claims staggering £55mil in third EuroMillions win of the year

Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

'End Titanic tourism': Calls grow for missions to see the wreck to be banned after five die in 'catastrophic implosion'

Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj

Relatives of the passengers on the Titanic have called on explorers to leave the wreckage alone.

‘It’s a graveyard and should be left in peace’: Relatives of Titanic passengers slam tour firms ‘exploiting’ wreckage

Senior Tory Steve Brine has said he will not stand at the next general election

Another Tory MP to stand down at next election as Sunak faces resignation and by-election double crisis

Firefighters investigate the explosion site at the school in Bangkok

Exploding fire extinguisher kills student during drill at school in Thailand

London could see 32C temperatures this weekend as the Met Office issues a heat warning for much of England

England under another heat warning - as London braces for 'hottest day of the year' so far this weekend

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate put under house arrest again as he awaits Romania rape trial with brother

India Floods

Flooding displaces tens of thousands as monsoon rains batter Indian villages

Sgt Ratana was killed in the custody centre

Handcuffed man, 25, guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana with revolver in London police station

Marius Mihai Draghici admitted the manslaughter of 39 people

People smuggler admits manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in lorry in Essex

Heathrow will see a strike-free summer after a last-minute pay offer was accepted by Unite members today

Heathrow strikes called off after security workers accept inflation-busting pay deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paris Mayo will be sentenced on Monday.

Teen mum who fractured newborn son’s skull and left body in bin bag on doorstep sobs as she’s found guilty of murder
Global Climate Finance

Paris climate summit ends without deal on global tax on shipping

Former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Adnan Ali arriving at Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing where he was handed five years.

Former police officer who sexually assaulted teenage voluntary cadets jailed for five years
Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate house arrest extended in Romania in human trafficking case

The OceanGate CEO tried to convince Jay Bloom the submarine was safer than crossing the road

'Safer than crossing the street': OceanGate CEO's desperate bid to convince businessman to join doomed Titanic trip
Jeremy Hunt met with mortgage providers today

Changes to mortgages announced to help households struggling with soaring interest rates

Junior doctors will take five days of consecutive industrial action in July

Junior doctors to walk out in July for longest-ever NHS industrial action

Nelly Akomah was found fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Man, 28, & woman, 31, arrested at airport after woman, 76 dies in 'burglary gone wrong' in London
Muhammad Arslan killed Hina Bashir

Obsessive killer who followed 'beautiful, bubbly' woman to UK, suffocated her and stuffed her in a suitcase jailed
The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit