Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550

6 March 2023, 16:42 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 16:59

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.
Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550. Picture: South Wales Police / Universal

By Chris Samuel

A man, 60, who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Ms Wright, better known by her stage name Meg Wynn Owen, starred in a number of popular films and TV series including Love Actually, Under Milk Wood and Doctor Who.

But she was left penniless and had to be dressed in clothes left by deceased residents at her care home after her savings were raided by long-time friend Brian Malam, 60.

Malam, who was a costume designer on Doctor Who video games and met Wright through work at the BBC, was entrusted by Ms Wright to transfer cash from her account to the care home.

But instead, the fraudster stole £78,064.13 from the Ms Wright as her condition deteriorated.

Read more: CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Read more: Woman, 21, and son of footballer confirmed as victims of horror Cardiff smash as two others fight for life

A now a judge at a proceeds of crime hearing has now said the Malam should pay back just £550 - which is less than one percent of what was stolen.

Brian Malam
Brian Malam. Picture: South Wales Police

Cardiff Crown Court heard the Malam and Ms Wright became friends while working on BBC shows before Malam was made her power of attorney.

But between 2015 and 2019, Malam stole thousands from Ms Wright as she suffered from dementia.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson said the alarm was raised by her Ms Wright's bank when they noticed suspicious activity on her account.

Meg Wynn Owen attends the premiere of "Gosford Park" on December 3, 2001 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City.
Meg Wynn Owen attends the premiere of "Gosford Park" on December 3, 2001 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Mrs Wright became terribly upset about it," Ms Jackson said. "The matter was then reported to the police in September 2020.

"That's how the investigation with the police started and the matter came to light.'

Ms Wright's account was left £1,750.12 in the red, which was later written off by the bank.

She had only £229.94 remaining in another account and a less than £1 across a third and fourth.

The court heard Malam claimed he had used the money for his own show business costume firm while also spending it on alcohol.

The actress appeared alongside Hugh Grant in Love Actually's iconic dancing scene.
The actress appeared alongside Hugh Grant in Love Actually's iconic dancing scene. Picture: Universal

Malam, of Grangetown, Cardiff, was jailed for two years and eight months in November, 2022, after pleading guilty to fraud while occupying a position of trust.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday heard that the total benefit of Malam's crime, as calculated by prosecutors, was £78,064.13, but he only had assets worth £550.

Judge Niclas Parry ordered for that amount to be paid within three months or Malam faces an additional two months imprisonment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and second place candidate greets his supporters during a protest

Thousands protest against Nigeria’s election results

Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024

Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River i

Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
The statue

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Ukrainian soldier

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”

'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'

Indonesia Landslide

Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Labour Party Conference 2022

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

GloRilla

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work.

CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Alfie Tollett

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat fully equipped and ‘used recently to grow cannabis’ to be sold at auction for £275,000
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing
Pakistan Bombing

Suicide bombing in south-western Pakistan kills 10 policemen

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'
A striker on top of a jeepney

Drivers strike over plan to remove jeepneys from roads in Philippines

France Pension Protests

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

Pope John Paul II was very popular among Catholics

Pope John Paul II 'covered up child abuse' and 'transferred paedophile priests out of the country', bombshell report claims
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wins re-election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit