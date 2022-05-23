Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Picture: Google images/ Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A man has died today after being bitten by a dog in a house in Wales.

Police were called to a property on Holt Road, Wrexham, north Wales, at 11.44am on Monday, after reports of a dog attack on a 62-year-old man.

Emergency services arrived to find the man in cardiac arrest, and despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police force spokesman said: "Welsh Ambulance Service reported that a 62-year-old male was in cardiac arrest after being bitten by a dog at the property.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

"Family members have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

"The dog was securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene.

"Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by trained dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled whilst inquiries are ongoing."

The breed of the dog is not yet known, but local residents told The Mirror that they had previously seen two or three "vicious" bulldog type dogs fighting with each other in the garden of the house.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called this morning, Monday, May 23, at 11:33hrs to reports of a medical emergency in the Holt Road area of Wrexham

"'We sent three emergency ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene."