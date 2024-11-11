Man, 66, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in south London

Three people were found with injuries and Hilkiah McLeggan was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing in south London on Sunday morning.

Three people were found with injuries and Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his identity on Monday and said his family are aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

The force said Ali Musse, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Two other men remain in hospital and one is in a critical condition, it added.

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth. Picture: Alamy

Ch Supt Seb Adjei-Addoh, who leads the Met's policing in Southwark, described the incident as "horrific", and thanked members of the public who helped officers at the scene.

"There will be an increased policing presence in the Walworth area as we work alongside our partners to provide reassurance to local people and small businesses operating in East Street," he added.

“Lastly, we are aware of posts circulating on social media, implying that this was a terrorist incident. Our inquiries indicate this is not the case and we ask the public not to speculate.”

The force urged anyone with information to call 101, or to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

