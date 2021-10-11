Man accused of plotting terror attack on mosque 'shaved head due to Hitler infatuation'

11 October 2021, 14:15

Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre
Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre. Picture: Google Street View

By Press Association

The mother of a man on trial accused of plotting an attack on a mosque told police she believed her son had shaved his head because of his "infatuation" with Adolf Hitler.

Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements on social media platform Telegram suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes, Scotland.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of planning to stream live footage of "an incident".

Joyce Imrie made the assertion in a statement to police on 6 July, 2019: the day after her son's arrest.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Ms Imrie initially told the court she believed her son had shaved his head because of the TV show Jackass, and its star Steve-O.

"They had buzzcuts as kids, they shaved their heads like Steve-O out of Jackass," she said, referring to Imrie and his brother.

"I never even noticed."

Asked why she thought he had shaved his head, Ms Imrie replied, "to be a fool really", and said it had not been something that caused her concern.

But the court also heard that in her statement to police, when asked if she had concerns about her son shaving his head, she replied: "He didn't say why [he had done it].

"I would say that it was because of his infatuation with Hitler."

Asked about this statement, Ms Imrie said: "I don't understand why you would say it was because of Hitler, he didn't have a bald head."

Ms Imrie said she was doing a course at the time, in which a class mate had made a "controversial" presentation on Adolf Hitler.

She denied that an "infatuation" inherently meant something positive.

"An interest could be unhealthy as well," she said.

She said Imrie had been doing "some research" about Hitler at the time.

The court was shown photos of swastikas drawn in a closet in Imrie's bedroom, along with the number 1488, which is linked to white supremacism.

Ms Imrie said she could not remember seeing them.

She also denied raising concerns with her son about posts he made on Facebook prior to his arrest.

She agreed that she and her son had been friends on Facebook, but that he was "on and off" and had deactivated his account.

Asked had she seen any posts that concerned her, Ms Imrie shook her head and said: "I didn't see what you're implying."

She said her son's posts were mostly pictures of dogs, sunsets and sunrises.

But in her statement to police, Ms Imrie said: "About two years ago my mum informed me that there were comments relating to Hitler on his Facebook site.

"He had changed his profile picture to a swastika.

"We were concerned about this and spoke to him.

"He tried to justify it."

Ms Imrie told the court she had no memory of speaking to her son about his Facebook posts, and that she was suffering from "menopause brain-fog".

In her statement she said: "We just told him it was wrong.

"I don't think that's a phrase I would use," she told the court.

"I'm sure I would have been a bit more horrified."

Ms Imrie said when she had made the statement to police she had been in a "deep state of shock".

She said that her son had been arrested at the family home by a Swat team.

"We had guns to our head, we had been made homeless in our underwear.

"I made my statement in my mum's pyjamas, my boys were arrested in their boxer shorts.

"You don't expect a Swat team in your home.

"We thought they were homicidal maniacs."

Ms Imrie agreed that her statement to police was accurate and that she had not lied in it.

The court also heard that Imrie had been in trouble with police as a teenager, after writing racist graffiti that said "f*** Muslims" on a bus stop near his home.

Among other charges, Imrie has been accused of being in possession of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material and extreme pornography, including indecent images of children and an image involving a human corpse.

He was also said to have been found in possession of audio files and texts that "glorified terrorism" and works including The Great Replacement by Brenton Tarrant.

Imrie is also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol in July 2019.

He denies all of the nine charges against him, three of which come under the Terrorism Act.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The CF Industries plant in Billingham, Teeside

Major UK CO2 supplier subsidised by taxpayer hikes gas prices

Some councils could face a gritter driver shortage this winter

Gritter driver shortage could lead to icy roads this winter

The shortage of HGV drivers has seen Kraft Heinz hike prices

HGV shortage: Now shoppers face higher food prices on top of soaring energy bills

Exclusive
Increasing concerns have been raised over a lack of face-to-face appointments with GPs

Distraught father claims cancer-stricken wife would have been saved by home GP visit

Submarine secrets were hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, it is alleged

US Navy engineer 'caught sending out nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich'

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Minister: 'Nobody feels more let down' than police officers after Sarah Everard's murder

Priti Patel has clashed with Dame Cressida Dick

Priti Patel 'thinks Met is rotten from top to bottom' after Sarah Everard murder

A Russian spy stole information about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, reports say

Russian spy 'stole Oxford vaccine blueprint to use in Sputnik jab'

The Met has dropped its review into Ms Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew

'No further action': Met drops probe into Virginia Giuffre's claims against Prince Andrew

The Government has removed its advice not to travel to a number of long-haul flight destinations

Red list slashed as latest travel update comes into force

A total of 750 allegations of sexual assault have been made against police officers between 2016 and 2020

Hundreds of sexual assault allegations made against police officers, shocking data shows

Pregnant women now make up 17% of the most critically ill patients with covid-19

Pregnant women urged to get vaccine as data shows they make up fifth of severe Covid cases

Covid passes will be needed for nightclubs and events from Monday

Welsh Covid pass needed for nightclubs and large events from Monday

Police want to speak with Jason Bell after a woman was stabbed on Broxwood Way

Police hunt man after woman dies with stab injuries in Camden

Boris Johnson has been told to "get a grip" to avoid job losses in the energy industry

Union urges PM to 'get a grip' to save jobs amid ongoing energy crisis

A man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a fatal stabbing in Oxford

Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Oxford

Latest News

See more Latest News

The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend, triggering new lava flows.

La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock
MP for Stoke-on-Trent, Jonathan Gullis, has been forced to defend the comments after widespread criticism.

Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'
More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

The Business Secretary told Swarbrick on Sunday he will not be calling for bailouts for UK energy suppliers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'
Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack

Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

Fuel stations and power plants in Lebanon have been forced to close.

Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe
A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas
Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister
Many people have been struck down by a cold as seasonal viruses begin to circulate once more

UK 'floored' by 'worst cold ever' as indoor social mixing surges
On September 22 Lebanon's newly formed Government raised prices of gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders by about 20 per cent

Lebanon’s electricity supply shuts off as power stations run out of fuel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'
The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis
The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says
Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella
Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work
Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'
Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police