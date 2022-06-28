Man arrested after 'airdropping photo of him receiving oral sex' to all passengers on plane

A woman shared a video of the man being confronted by cabin crew on the Southwest flight. Picture: TikTok/@daddystrange333

By Sophie Barnett

A man was arrested after he allegedly airdropped a picture of himself receiving oral sex to every single passenger on a flight in the US.

In a now-viral TikTok video the man is seen being confronted by a passenger and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant for allegedly sharing the graphic photo with random people onboard the flight.

A flight attendant can be heard asking the man "why are you doing that?" to which he replied: “Just having a little fun."

“It’s sexual harassment, mainly, disgusting, it is assault,” the woman filming then said.

In the video the man can be heard apologising for the incident.

However, the woman claimed he went back to viewing the photo on his iPad. She claimed it showed a woman giving the man oral sex.

The woman said she and a number of other passengers met with the FBI after they had landed and claimed the man was escorted off the plane.

The now-viral TikTok video was shared by a female passenger onboard the flight. Picture: TikTok/@daddystrange333

The incident occurred on a flight from Detroit to Denver, representatives from Southwest confirmed in a statement to The New York Post.

The airline said the man, who had children sitting behind him, was arrested upon arrival.

“We can confirm this unfortunate incident occurred on a recent flight from Detroit to Denver,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told the Post.

“Our Flight Attendants immediately addressed the situation and the Crew requested local law enforcement officers meet the flight upon arrival, which they did and subsequently apprehended the individual responsible.

“Southwest Airlines maintains zero tolerance for this obscene and unacceptable behavior [sic], and we offer our sincere apologies to the other Customers onboard.”

Police are yet to provide a statement on the incident.