Man and woman die in ‘unexplained’ circumstances at home in London

By Asher McShane

A man and a woman have died after they were found with serious injuries at a home in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the pair's deaths are "unexpected and unexplained".

Police said officers were called shortly before 3pm on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the address in Holstein Way.

They found the man and woman injured, and the pair were declared dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing in Bexley, said: "I know many residents in the local area will be questioning why police are carrying out inquiries within Holstein Way. We are currently investigating the death of two people which was unexpected and unexplained.

"At this early stage, we are working with officers and local authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. We believe that the two were known to each other, and at this time we are not seeking to speak with anyone else in connection with this.

"A crime scene will remain in place until we have conducted our inquiries. Thank you to those in the local area for their patience."

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers as police continue to investigate.