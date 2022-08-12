Man appears in court charged with Isle of Skye murder and three attempted murders including his wife

The incidents took place in Skye and Dornie. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has appeared in court charged with murder and the attempted murder of his wife and two other people following a series of firearm incidents in north-west Scotland.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, who lives on the island, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

It follows the death of John MacKinnon, 47, after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross.

Three others were taken to hospital following the incidents, including a man, 63, who was in a "critical" condition on Thursday, and a 32-year-old woman, named locally as Rowena MacDonald, whose injuries have been described as "serious".

John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland. Picture: Facebook

A 63-year-old woman was also taken to Broadford Hospital, Skye, and released after treatment.

Following the incident, Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said what happened had "shocked the place to the core".

MacDonald, the younger woman's husband, faces one charge of murder and three charges of attempted murder.

He did not enter a plea on Friday but was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.