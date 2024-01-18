Man arrested on suspicion of assisting Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth

A man has been arrested in connection with Daniel Khalife's alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged prison escape of terror suspect Daniel Khalife.

Khalife, 22, is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth after he went missing from the institution for four days in September last year.

A man, 24, has now been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The man, who is not a member of staff at the prison, was taken into custody and has since been bailed until April.

It comes as part of the Metropolitan Counter Terrorism Command’s ongoing investigation into the 22-year-old’s alleged escape.

Khalife was charged with breaking out of HMP Wandsworth in south-west London while on remand for terrorism charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when appearing at the Old Bailey in September.

He is awaiting trial on four offences and is due to go to trial at the Old Bailey in October 2024.

Khalife is accused of escaping HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This arrest follows months of careful investigation into the alleged escape and enquiries remain ongoing into this.

“We understand that there will be significant public and media interest in this arrest but with Khalife now charged and awaiting trial, it is extremely important that people do not report, comment or share information - including online - which could in any way prejudice these future court proceedings."