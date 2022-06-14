Man arrested after "disturbing" sexual assault on girl, 10, in London station

14 June 2022, 14:54

Victoria Station
Victoria Station. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A man has been arrested after a "particularly disturbing" sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl at a central London railway station.

British Transport Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in Boots in the Victoria Place Shopping Centre in Victoria at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 11.

Yesterday the British Transport Police issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident. Now they say a 31-year-old from Kent has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal yesterday following a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl at London Victoria.

"As a result of your help, a 31-year-old man has been arrested this morning at his home address in Kent and taken into custody for questioning."

Yesterday, as part of the appeal, Detective Constable Tony Gittins described the incident as "particularly disturbing."

Anyone with information  is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 327 of 11/06/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

