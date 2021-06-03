Man arrested after hiding in police station while trying to flee officers

3 June 2021, 16:26 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 16:29

A man was arrested after attempting to hide in Aylesbury Police Station
A man was arrested after attempting to hide in Aylesbury Police Station. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been arrested after he unwittingly hid in a police station while he tried to flee from officers.

Police in Aylesbury said on Thursday they had been pursuing the man in a car when he stopped his vehicle and ran to the nearest the building to hide.

The force added: "Fortunately for us, the nearest building was Aylesbury police station!"

A 25-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He is currently in police custody.

Aylesbury Police said once the man was at the station "a large number of very small items were then thrown across the car park".

"We briefly closed access to the station to recover all the items and will be sending them off for testing," they added.

The police station has now reopened to the public.

