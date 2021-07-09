Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Man arrested after reports of stabbing on London Underground train
9 July 2021, 22:28
A Tube passenger has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing on board a Jubilee line, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.
Officers were called to Green Park underground station in central London at 6.47pm on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Paramedics also attended and the passenger has been taken to a nearby hospital.
According to Transport for London (TfL) the Jubilee Line is still experiencing severe delays.
The BTP tweeted: "We are currently in attendance at #GreenPark Underground station following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.
"Specialist officers have been deployed and the station remains closed while they attend.
"One person has been arrested in connection."
