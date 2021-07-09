Man arrested after reports of stabbing on London Underground train

Green Park station was closed following reports of a stabbing on a Tube train. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A Tube passenger has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing on board a Jubilee line, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

Officers were called to Green Park underground station in central London at 6.47pm on Friday, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Paramedics also attended and the passenger has been taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Transport for London (TfL) the Jubilee Line is still experiencing severe delays.

The BTP tweeted: "We are currently in attendance at #GreenPark Underground station following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.

"Specialist officers have been deployed and the station remains closed while they attend.

"One person has been arrested in connection."