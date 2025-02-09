Man arrested after several people reportedly stabbed in Dublin

9 February 2025, 18:40

A man has been arrested after three people were hospitalised in a suspected knife attack in Dublin, which police are treating as a "serious incident".

A man has been arrested after three people were hospitalised in a suspected knife attack that left a Dublin neighbourhood in "a state of shock".

Irish police said they were responding to a "serious incident" after approximately 3pm on Sunday.

Three people were injured in the suspected attacks across several streets in the Arbour Hill area of Stoneybatter in the capital.

Police said the three males assaulted in the course of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men had "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, while the other man's injuries were described as "less serious".

There was a large police presence in the area and other emergency services attended.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam said residents were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

McAdam said gardai reacted very quickly and "swarmed the place".

A man was arrested and detained at a police station in the north side of Dublin city.

Following the arrest, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: "There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time."

A heightened police presence and a number of crime scene cordons were in place until shortly before 5pm.

"Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, who may have any video footage linked to this incident, is asked to make this footage available to gardai," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on (01) 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Mr McAdam said community gardai were contacting local residents to assure them they would maintain a presence in the area.

He described the neighbourhood as "active" and "closely knit".

"There's a level of shock, a level of concern - but the overriding sense here in Stonybatter is one of hope that those who have been impacted and injured will make a swift recovery," he said.

He added: "There's a sense of 'how could something like this happen in our neighbourhood?'"

But Mr McAdam said locals had been reassured by the quick Garda response.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was "terrible news".

"My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock." In a statement, she added:

"The gardai and emergency services are to be commended for their response."

