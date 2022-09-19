Man arrested after trying to jump barriers as Queen’s coffin procession begins

19 September 2022, 14:20

A man was arrested after trying to jump the barriers near the cenotaph
A man was arrested after trying to jump the barriers near the cenotaph. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A man was arrested after he tried to leap over barriers just before the Queen’s coffin procession began.

One attendee attempted to jump barriers onto Parliament Street near the Cenotaph and was immediately arrested by police.

The incident took place just as the late Monarch’s coffin emerged from Westminster Abbey.

The crowd was at least 30 deep in parts of central London and large numbers gathered in Hyde Park, where the funeral service was shown on big screens.

Read more: Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor

Read more: Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest

In Windsor, thousands more gathered on the Long Walk - the route the coffin will go on its way to Windsor Castle.

The state hearse will slowly make its way past them before it enters the grounds for a committal service and private burial.

As the funeral procession moved past the Cabinet War Rooms, the Cenotaph and Downing Street, there was a hush from the crowd in Whitehall.

Some emerged from balconies and windows, clad in black, while those on the street craned their necks and clutched cameras as they awaited the chance to say goodbye to the monarch.

