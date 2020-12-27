Man arrested after ambulance crew 'attacked with knife and rammed with car'

27 December 2020, 08:21

Emergency service workers had to seek sanctuary in their ambulance
Emergency service workers had to seek sanctuary in their ambulance. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been arrested after paramedics were attacked with a knife and had their ambulance driven into in Swindon on Christmas Day.

The crew were called to Morse Street in Swindon at 4.30pm after South Western Ambulance Service paramedics, who were responding to a medical incident at a property, "became fearful" for their own safety and sought sanctuary in their ambulance.

However, the ambulance is said to have then been driven in to, and Wiltshire Police say a 39-year-old's been taken into custody on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and drink driving.

He remains in custody at Gablecross police station, a statement from the force said.

Inspector Steve Love added: "It is a sad reality that while attending calls to protect the public that emergency service staff are put in situations where they fear for their own safety on a daily basis and Christmas Day is no exception unfortunately.

"Nobody should be made to feel in danger when trying to carry out their work, especially when that work involves protecting our communities.

"We will do all we can to protect emergency workers doing their job and urge the public to respect our officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service and to help us to help you."

Assaults on emergency service workers have risen by nearly a third compared with last year, according to police data.

