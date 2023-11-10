Horrifying moment dog owner beats his pet in the face with a shovel

10 November 2023, 14:32 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 14:44

A man was caught beating his dog with a shovel
A man was caught beating his dog with a shovel. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Harrowing footage has shown the moment a man was caught beating his dog over the head with a shovel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, dressed in a green tracksuit, was seen whacking what appeared to be a brown XL Bully with a garden spade 15 times before he threw the tool to the ground.

The incident was filmed by the man's neighbours from a flat above.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a man assaulting a dog just before 11am on Wednesday.

The pet was taken to an animal hospital and treated for facial injuries but remains in a stable condition.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Read more: Shocking moment 'cowardly' crook steals £1,100 from disabled pensioner on mobility scooter in broad daylight

Read more: Counter-terror investigation launched into deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day

Warning: Content below contains animal cruelty

A Met police spokesperson said: "Police were called around 10.55hrs on Wednesday, 8 November to an address in E5 to reports of a man assaulting a dog in the rear garden of the property.

"Officers attended the location and found a dog with injuries.

"They were taken to an animal hospital, treated for facial injuries, and remain in care in a stable condition.

"No one was present at the address but a man has today (Thursday, 9 November) attended a police station and been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2303/8NOV.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Snow will fall, a forecast has suggested

Exact date snow storm forecast as temperatures set to drop to -6C

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Paris Peace Forum on Friday

Macron says melting glaciers are ‘an unprecedented challenge for humanity’

Donald Tusk

Poland’s opposition leaders sign deal which lays ground for new government

John and Susan Cooper died while on holiday in Egypt

British couple died from poisoning on holiday after next-door hotel room sprayed for bedbugs, inquest rules

Israel tank in action

‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

Smoke from Israeli airstrike

Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza City hospital after Israeli attacks

Police stand guard at the Cenotaph

Cenotaph to have round-the-clock police guard as part of 2,000-strong Armistice Day ‘ring of steel’

Ava-May Littleboy (l) and funfair owner Curt Johnson (r)

Funfair owner jailed after girl, three, flung 20ft ‘like a cannon’ & killed in trampoline explosion

Boy wounded in airstrike

Israeli forces strike near hospitals as troops push further into Gaza

Hotel workers at a rally in Las Vegas

Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

Katie Tidmarsh has been jailed for life

Foster carer who murdered one-year-old baby she planned to adopt jailed for life

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden

Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

Police are investigating the clip that has emerged online.

Counter-terror investigation launched into deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day

The thief laughed as he walked off with the pensioner's money.

Shocking moment 'cowardly' crook steals £1,100 from disabled pensioner on mobility scooter in broad daylight

Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with stab wounds.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 35, knifed to death in front of her children in Salford home

Stars of David on house in Paris

France blames Russia over bot campaign linked to antisemitic graffiti

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rochdale Cenotaph graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Two teenagers charged after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with 'Free Palestine' ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Chris Whitty has revealed some tip for a healthier, longer life

'Old fashioned' ways are best to stay young: Chris Whitty reveals best ways to live longer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

Suella Braverman breaks cover as Chancellor distances himself after comments accusing police of protest bias
Antony Blinken with other officials

China and Gaza conflict on agenda as Blinken meets Indian defence chiefs

Viktor Orban

Orban: Hungary will not support negotiations with Ukraine to join EU

Russia Putin

Putin makes trip to Russian military HQ close to border with Ukraine

Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike

Missing London father Robert Dyer found dead in Jamaica after getting lost on jungle hike

Israeli security forces also carried out a raid, blowing up two homes said to belong to members of Hamas.

Dozens of Hamas members rounded up by Israeli security forces in West Bank village raids

Veteran Early Meyer

Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

John O'Rourke has told LBC of his theft ordeal.

It’s put me off, it’s put my wife off: Poppy seller tells of theft as volunteers stop collecting over safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit