Horrifying moment dog owner beats his pet in the face with a shovel
10 November 2023, 14:32 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 14:44
Harrowing footage has shown the moment a man was caught beating his dog over the head with a shovel.
The man, dressed in a green tracksuit, was seen whacking what appeared to be a brown XL Bully with a garden spade 15 times before he threw the tool to the ground.
The incident was filmed by the man's neighbours from a flat above.
Police confirmed they were called to reports of a man assaulting a dog just before 11am on Wednesday.
The pet was taken to an animal hospital and treated for facial injuries but remains in a stable condition.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.
Warning: Content below contains animal cruelty
This happened in hackney today.. pic.twitter.com/Sarzlq3U3D— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) November 8, 2023
A Met police spokesperson said: "Police were called around 10.55hrs on Wednesday, 8 November to an address in E5 to reports of a man assaulting a dog in the rear garden of the property.
"Officers attended the location and found a dog with injuries.
"They were taken to an animal hospital, treated for facial injuries, and remain in care in a stable condition.
"No one was present at the address but a man has today (Thursday, 9 November) attended a police station and been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2303/8NOV.