Man arrested after Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message

26 September 2024, 20:09

A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK
A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK.

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested after a cyber attack hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the country.

The man is an employee of Global Reach Technology who provide some wi-fi services to Network Rail, British Transport Police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and 11 stations in London were all affected by the attack on Wednesday, which saw passengers trying to log on seeing messages about terror attacks in Europe.

The Manchester Evening News said the wifi webpage after the hack said, "We love you, Europe" and contained information about terror attacks.

Network Rail, which manages the stations, suspended wifi services at stations across the country following the "cyber security incident".

Network Rail, which manages the stations, suspended wifi services following the breach.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public wifi at Network Rail's managed stations.

"British Transport Police are investigating the incident.

"This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way."

The only Network Rail-managed station not affected was St Pancras.

Read more: Man charged with murder after 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell stabbed in Woolwich

Read more: Israel-Hezbollah 21-day ceasefire to take effect ‘in the coming hours’ as Netanyahu readies troops along Lebanon border

A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the UK's biggest railways stations.

Which stations were impacted by the cyber-security attack?

  • Birmingham New Street
  • Bristol New Street
  • Edinburgh Waverley
  • Glasgow Central
  • Guildford
  • Leeds City
  • Liverpool Lime Street
  • Manchester Piccadilly
  • Reading
  • London Bridge
  • London Cannon Street
  • London Charing Cross
  • Clapham Junction
  • London Euston
  • London King's Cross
  • London Liverpool Street
  • London Paddington
  • London Victoria
  • London Waterloo

