Breaking News

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police

22 October 2021, 17:51 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 18:14

A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing
A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at an airport by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena bomb attack in 2017.

Greater Manchester Police said the man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Friday shortly after arriving back in the UK.

He was detained on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

A total of 22 people died in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22 2017.

The senior investigating officer for the investigation, Simon Barraclough, said: "Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena - whether that is by supporting the ongoing public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.

"Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise

The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change

Breaking
Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set

Financial incentives will be offered to teachers from BAME communities in Wales from 2022

Welsh government will give cash bonus to BAME teachers to diversify workforce

Boris Johnson, right, pictured in the briefing room where he watched the James Bond film last night

Boris Johnson uses £2.6m briefing room... to watch James Bond film

Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation

Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say

There is a shortage of hospitality staff, so Dominic Raab is drafting in ex-convicts to help ease the pressure.

Raab: Ex-cons will be trained to pull pints to help hospitality 'thrive' this Christmas

The haka is famously performed by the All Blacks rugby union team

Doing the haka if you're not Māori is 'banned' under UK-NZ trade deal

The IOPC said two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.

Sarah Everard murder: Five officers face disciplinary action over social media messages

MPs will be offered more security following the death of Sir David Amess

MPs offered security guards amid safety fears in wake of Sir David Amess murder

MPs signed the letter ahead of the Chancellor's Budget next week.

Over 100 MPs make pre-budget plea for Rishi Sunak to slash beer duty

Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks.

Eco mob are back: Insulate Britain threaten half-term road chaos

The traditional yard of ale competition for lifeboat week has been cancelled

RNLI bans traditional yard of ale drinking contest amid binge drinking fears

The care sector is likely to struggle throughout winter, the CQC said.

Care system faces 'tsunami of unmet needs' amid winter crisis, watchdog warns

Halyna Hutchins, was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

Woman dies and man injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on film set

The Queen spent the night in hospital for checks, Buckingham Palace said

Queen spent night in hospital after having to cancel trip, Buckingham Palace says

Latest News

See more Latest News

British troops pursued suspected militants before killing them at close range

British troops 'in car chase with terror suspects before killing them in shootout'
Harthorne-Jones will be detained in a mental health hospital

Man convinced he had Covid shot wife to death over 'lack of attention'
The measures would give patients the right to demand face-to-face GP appointments

GPs threaten industrial action over Govt plans for face-to-face appointments
The Government has said schools "must not promote partisan political views" and should take steps to ensure "the balanced treatment" of political issues

Ideas such as 'white privilege' should not be taught as fact in schools, says Govt
The shooting is thought to have taken place in Belinda Road

Murder probe launched as man in his 20s killed following Brixton shooting
A file image of a Hampshire Police officer

Officer sacked for pursuing sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim
Boris Johnson wants to stick to Plan A and urged people to get their vaccines

Get your vaccine to keep Britain on track, PM pleads as he sticks to Plan A
The festival was created as a celebration of the UK's independence from the EU

MPs' fury as 'Festival of Brexit' rebranded with no mention of leaving the EU
The Government has batted away suggestions it has a back-up plan banning Christmas mixing

No10 dismisses 'Plan C' and denies plans for ban on Christmas household mixing
Sir David Amess was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea last week

Sir David Amess suspect allegedly plotted to kill other MP, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police