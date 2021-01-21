Man arrested after fire which led to evacuation at Leeds hospital

21 January 2021, 22:08

A man has been arrested following a small fire at Leeds General Infirmary
A man has been arrested following a small fire at Leeds General Infirmary. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been arrested after a fire broke out at Leeds General Infirmary that led to patients and staff being evacuated.

The small fire was started in the hospital's A&E department and has now been extinguished by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS).

Police were called to the infirmary shortly before 6pm to a report of a man wielding a screwdriver while damaging a unit, threatening staff and trying to start a fire.

Multiple fire engines were sent to the hospital and witnesses on social media said they saw patients and staff being evacuated from the building.

Most firefighters have now left but police officers remain at the scene.

It is not believed anybody was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing this evening following an incident at a hospital in Leeds," a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

“Police were called to the Leeds General Infirmary at about 17:54 to a report of a man in possession of a screwdriver who was causing damage in a unit, had made threats, and was attempting to start a fire.

“The area was evacuated, and officers attended, located and arrested a man. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the hospital and extinguished fire inside the affected area.

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“Police remain on scene and the suspect remains in custody.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals tweeted: "A small fire at LGI this evening was extinguished quickly and nobody was injured.

"Staff and patients were evacuated for a short period and police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

"Thank you to our staff, @WYFRS and @WestYorksPolice who responded quickly."

Labour MP for Leeds Central Hilary Benn tweeted: "I do hope everyone is OK."

One Leeds General Infirmary employee told a LeedsLive reporter at the scene: “We were told to evacuate immediately because of a fire. It’s the first time I have ever had to evacuate the hospital.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with nurses working during the pandemic

Duchess of Cambridge thanks nurses for 'going the extra mile' during pandemic
People Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer

Biden

President Biden signs series of executive coronavirus orders

Nick Thomas-Symonds was grilled over his party's backing of £800 house party fines

Eddie Mair challenges shadow home secretary over backing new £800 fines
A sixth male was found travelling in the boot of the group's car

Covid rule-breaker found travelling in car boot 160 miles from home
Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter spent week in induced coma, says daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why
'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines

'Stop blaming the public': Independent SAGE member blasts Priti Patel for new fines
'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking with its Streetspace judgment'

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock

Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock
Israeli Government adviser says 'nobody knows' how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last

Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London