Man arrested in Pakistan for 'spreading false information' about Southport attack suspect

20 August 2024, 19:12

Police tape (file)
Police tape (file). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Pakistani web developer who helped spread false information that contributed to a wave of far-right riots across the UK has been arrested in the city of Lahore.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Farhan Asif is accused of spreading a false name in connection with the murder of three young girls in Southport last month via sensationalist aggregation website Channel3Now.

These false reports claimed “a 17-year-old asylum-seeker” named Ali al-Shakati was in custody after the attack, allowing the far-right to pin the horrific stabbings on Muslims and immigrants.

The report, which spread quickly via social media platform X, claimed the attacker was “known to MI6”, further inflaming tensions in the wake of the tragic incident.

Read more: King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls

Last week, reporters from ITV confronted Asif, but he denied playing any role in the violence across the UK.

He said: “I don’t know how such a small article or a minor Twitter account could cause widespread confusion.

“Channel3Now mentioned that [the suspect was] a Muslim and an immigrant, but this has no connection to the chaos, which is being caused by people in his own country. If there was misinformation, it could have been addressed calmly. Why was there such an uproar?”

People protest in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed.
People protest in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

Channel3Now has been shut down since ITV’s report.

On Tuesday, police confirmed Asif had been detained and handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency.

“He was running a news website. Interrogation is underway,” an official told the Telegraph.

“He likely will be charged under the cyber terrorism section of Prevention of Electronic Crime(s) Act and will be produced before the relevant court after the interrogation is completed.”

According to a report by local publication Dawn, Mr Asif was not the source of the false name, rather he copied it from a post on social media.

He denied writing the article when confronted by ITV.

He said: “My understanding is that the article was deleted a day later, or it might have been done even earlier... there was a full article with an apology.

“It stated that it shouldn’t have happened, that it was a mistake by our team, and that they have been fired.”

“I think four people were fired,” he continued.

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024
A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024. Picture: Getty

“The information search team, consisting of three to four people who worked on it together, were all fired.”

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died when a knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift dance class on July 29. Ten more people were seriously hurt in the attack.

The suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

The attack was followed by rioting in Southport and across the country.

The disorder included looting with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter-demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Superyacht Recaldo Thomas

'His smile lit up the room’: Tributes pour in as superyacht chef Recaldo Thomas confirmed dead

Newcastle University Logo on building exterior

Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

A Palestinian flag is seen with the background of a section of the wall in the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Gap remains wide between Hamas and Israel over Gaza ceasefire despite US efforts

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media

Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following shock split from Tommy Fury

Stephanie Marie is described as a "much-loved daughter, sister and mother"

Mum, 19, stabbed to death outside Crawley train station named and pictured as family pays tribute to 'much-loved daughter'
Starmer has urged a swift resolution in ceasefire talks

Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man

Smoke billowing from one of the bridges

Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

File photo of Skegness pleasure beach

Fairground visitors stuck mid-air as ride malfunctions

The blaze tore through a 10th-floor flat

Huge fire rips through block of flats in south-east London

Mohammed Akram

Serial rapist who assaulted pregnant woman jailed for life

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

m

Man jailed for 'campaign of abuse' after holding woman captive in flat for ten days

Italian emergency services say that Mike Lynch and the other missing passengers are probably dead

Missing passengers on superyacht are 'probably dead' after being trapped inside ship as it sank, coastguard says

Esayas Neguse tried to kill his lawyer

Asylum seeker jailed for attempted murder after stabbing his own solicitor, 71, in the chest

Outside Lands Music Festival 2024

Popstar Chappell Roan blasts ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans after meteoric rise to fame

An employee looks at a Boeing 777X flight test aircraft at the Everett Delivery Center on June 26, 2024 in Everett, Washington

Embattled Boeing grounds entire 777X test fleet after defect found in engine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers patrol outside the Grand Palais ahead of the Paralympic Games

25,000 police a day will guard Paralympic Games, says French interior minister

Someone has broken the door and robbed the restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese restaurant in Putney left searching for answers after robbery

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern by eating the unidentified fruit

Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone appears to eat poisonous Jerusalem Cherry plant in London
The two sisters were jailed for their role in covering up a murder

Sisters jailed for role in murder cover up plot after smuggling brother out of UK following fatal shooting of teenager
New travel rules are coming in for Brits travelling to Europe

Brit tourists heading to Europe next summer face €7 EU visa waiver

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, suspected of killing and dismembering dozens of women, in court in Nairobi, Kenya, in July

Kenyan man held over discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from custody

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
Actor John Clegg has died at the age of 90

Actor John Clegg who starred in Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum dies aged 90

Mike Lynch is among several people still missing after the Bayesian yacht sank

Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

Some councils are forcing households to use up to 10 bins for their recycling

Council forces households to use ten bins for rubbish and recycling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was 'very rude' and believed he had an 'arrangement' with Melania
Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit