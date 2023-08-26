Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kent mother goes missing on the coast

26 August 2023, 00:41

Claire Knights, 54, has not been seen since she disappeared in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August.
Claire Knights, 54, has not been seen since she disappeared in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August. Picture: Police Issue

By Chay Quinn

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman went mixing on the Kent coast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claire Knights, 54, has not been seen since she disappeared in the village of Upstreet, near Canterbury, on 23 August.

Her silver Suzuki was found parked in St Nicholas At Wade and she is believed to have walked to Minnis Bay, officers believe.

The arrested man is from Margate, and Knights' disappearance is being considered "suspicious" by authorities.

Zebulon, Knights' brown and white Spaniel, was found without his owner.

She was spotted later in the afternoon but has not been seen since.

Detective Chief Inspector Kath Way said it is "entirely out of character" for Ms Knights not to contact her family.

She added: "We are keeping an open mind as to what may have happened and still hope to find Claire safe and well."

Residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcams are being urged to look for relevant footage.

