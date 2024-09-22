Second man arrested after 'shocking' kidnap of 87-year-old who was bundled into car and dumped miles from home

Police said they were supporting the victim following the kidnap on Saturday night in Lee Street, Oldham. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A second man has been arrested in connection with the kidnap of an 87-year-old man in Greater Manchester.

Police described a "shocking incident" after the elderly pensioner was reportedly dragged into a car and attacked while walking home in Oldham.

He was then driven around West Yorkshire and dumped miles from his home, police said, suffering serious injuries.

The alleged attackers also demanded money and personal items from the man.

The force said they believe the attack to be an isolated incident and are supporting the victim following the kidnap on Saturday night in Lee Street.

The man was eventually found after knocking on a door near where he was abandoned in Rishworth, West Yorkshire, at around 10.40pm on the same evening.

Two men have now been arrested by Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone with more information to come forward so they can establish the full circumstances.

The elderly man was dumped in Rishworth, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

The man, aged 24, was arrested on Sunday morning at an address in Royton on suspicion of kidnap. The force said he remains in custody for questioning.

It follows the previous arrest of a man aged 39 on Thursday, also arrested on suspicion of kidnap and has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Officers are appealing to the public for information to support the investigations, calling it a "shocking incident".

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have arrested two men in connection with this shocking incident and our investigation team is making good progress in gathering evidence to establish the full circumstances.

“Whilst incidents of this nature can cause alarm in the community, we do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public. Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim and detectives are working around the clock determined to bring offenders to justice.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us solve this crime and help hold all those responsible accountable.

“Information can be provided through our MIPP Portal, or by contacting the investigation team on 0161 856 3635 quoting log number 3165/150924.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”