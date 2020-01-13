Man arrested over murder of notorious paedophile Richard Huckle

Richard Huckle travelled throughout Malaysia and Cambodia abusing children. Picture: Social Media

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering one of Britain's most prolific paedophiles in prison.

In a statement on Monday, Humberside Police said it had passed the arrest file to the Crown Prosecution Service, and was awaiting a further decision on charges.

It gave no further information.

Paedophile Richard Huckle, who is believed to have abused up to 200 children, was found dead in his cell at HMP Full Sutton in October last year after being stabbed with a makeshift blade.

At the time of his death, the 33-year-old was serving 22 life sentences for the abuse of children aged between six months and 12 years old.

Huckle was found dead in his cell after being stabbed with a makeshift blade. Picture: Social Media

He was able to target his young victims by masquerading as a devout Christian, travelling throughout Malaysia and Cambodias to work as an English teacher in care homes and orphanages.

The depraved paedophile then blogged about his crimes on an online blog, where he would award himself "PedoPoints" for how violent his the assault was.

Huckle filmed many of his attacks, amassing a collection of 20,000 images - some of which he sold for profit.

A 60-page manual instructing others how to abuse children was also written by Huckle, and was described in court as a "truly evil document".

He was eventually unmasked after Australian police discovered a network of abusers on the dark web in 2014.