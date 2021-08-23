Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Katie Price 'attacked'

By Daisy Stephens

Katie Price was taken to hospital after being injured in an alleged attack and a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield, Essex Police said in a statement.

The force said: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

Katie, 43, is currently a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef alongside actress Rita Simons, model Penny Lancaster.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner is a mum to five children, including 19-year-old Harvey, who was born with a number of disabilities and was recently the subject of a documentary released by Ms Price titled 'Katie Price: Harvey and Me'.

Ms Price is currently engaged to former Love Island contestant Carl Woods.