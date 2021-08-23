Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Katie Price 'attacked'

23 August 2021, 18:59

Katie Price, pictured here in 2019, has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault
Katie Price, pictured here in 2019, has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

Katie Price was taken to hospital after being injured in an alleged attack and a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield, Essex Police said in a statement.

The force said: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

Read more: Extinction Rebellion bring central London to standstill as two-week climate protests begin

Read more: UK weather: Brits to bask in temperatures up to 27C in 12-day heatwave

Katie, 43, is currently a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef alongside actress Rita Simons, model Penny Lancaster.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner is a mum to five children, including 19-year-old Harvey, who was born with a number of disabilities and was recently the subject of a documentary released by Ms Price titled 'Katie Price: Harvey and Me'.

Ms Price is currently engaged to former Love Island contestant Carl Woods.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are searching for two men after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a park

Police hunt suspects after girl, 17, raped while walking her dog
Afghanistan Italy

US troops step up evacuations out of Kabul but Taliban warns over ‘red line’
Tennessee Flooding

Dozens still missing after floods surge through Tennessee

People around the country have been donating to refugees coming over from Afghanistan.

Brits gather mountains of donations for Afghan refugees arriving in UK
Police outside the offices of ITN on Grays Inn Road, London, after a group of protesters "unlawfully gained access" to the building.

Anti-vaxxers storm ITN studios in London and 'chase' presenter Jon Snow
The Taliban warned the Afghan that he would be hunted.

Afghan man who helped snare Taliban drug dealers warned he will be 'hunted'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London