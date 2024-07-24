Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned

24 July 2024, 12:37 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 13:42

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the deaths of six people by dangerous driving in a crash on the A61 near Barnsley on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

News of the arrest comes after a fundraiser for the 11-year-old girl who lost her whole family in the horrific car crash passed £300,000 - more than 100 times the original target.

West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said today: "I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

"I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us."

Tributes have been paid to the six people killed in the horrific crash between a family car and a motorbike.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were killed near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon.

A gofundme page was set up for the couple's 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, and had surpassed £300,000 today.

Read more: GoFundMe for girl, 11, left orphaned when she lost parents and two sisters in Wakefield crash passes £300k

To donate to the gofundme page visit this link

Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived
Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived. Picture: Facebook

Motorbike rider Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who was riding pillion on the BMW S100 XR, also died in the crash.

Following the tragedy, Athersley North Primary School issued a statement saying: "It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.

"So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

"Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.

"She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends.

Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash
Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Alamy

"She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

"Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.

"She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

"Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.

Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 also died
Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 also died. Picture: Family Handout

"They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

"The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time."

The family friend who started the online fundraising campaign posted on Tuesday that he had been looking after the girls' sister since the tragedy.

But he said the 11-year-old is going to be staying with her "amazing, loving and capable" aunt, who will be given the money raised to help and support her.

He said: "The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful."

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

Mr Roller's brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Keir Starmer on Wednesday

Starmer says crisis in public finances 'more severe than we first thought' as he blames '14 years of Tory failure'

Scene of accident at an entrance to the Angkor Thom temple (Thmey Thmey Online News via AP)

One dead and statues damaged after tree falls at Angkor temple complex in storm

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales, after no other candidates entered the race.

Baroness Eluned Morgan set to be new Welsh First Minister and first woman to lead Wales

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress

Hannah Ingram-Moore's company faces being struck off

Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating was caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide after a crash in Manchester in June, a magistrates court heard.

England goalkeeper Khiara Keating caught with 11 canisters of 'hippy crack' nitrous oxide, court told

Travellers were evacuated as fire filled terminal 8

JFK Airport fire forces Terminal 8 to be evacuated

Nepal Plane Crash

18 dead after plane slips off runway and crashes at Nepal airport

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney to reports of a stabbing

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of other boy, 15, in Hackney

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012.

MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it

Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach

Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

Exclusive
Shadow of a young child swinging on a swing

Private firms accused of “obscene profiteering” as cash-strapped councils charged £1m to look after single child in care

A group of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested outside Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow as part of a Europe-wide campaign against flights

A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off.

Miracle of Nepal: Pilot is sole survivor after passenger plane crashes off runway and explodes in flames

Latest News

See more Latest News

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

'What the f*** are you doing... he’s got a knife': 'Wife's' anguished cries as soldier is stabbed in street
Three people died in the crash on the A13 in Wennington Marshes, Rainham

Three killed in horror car crash in east London with vehicle ‘involved in earlier collision’
A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Prosecutors investigate gang rape allegations of Australian visiting Paris

As an HIV treatment, the drug costs more than 40,000 dollars a year in the US (David Cheskin/PA)

Experts say injection that offers 100% protection against HIV is ‘stunning’

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation.

Footage emerges of Olympian Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse 'like an elephant in a circus'
The military stands guard in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Rajib Dhar/AP)

Bangladesh returning to normal after violent clashes that killed nearly 200

Germany Airport Protest

Flights at Cologne-Bonn Airport suspended as climate activists block runway

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent

‘Blood-curdling screams’ as soldier knifed in ‘targeted attack’ - as witness tells how victim's wife rushed to help
A burnt out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills, after vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay home following an outbreak of disorder on Thursday evening. Picture date: Friday July 19, 2024.

Four children whose removal into foster care prompted violent disorder in Leeds returned with extended family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit