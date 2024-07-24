Man arrested over horror crash that killed motorbike couple and four family members leaving girl, 11, orphaned

The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the deaths of six people by dangerous driving in a crash on the A61 near Barnsley on Sunday.

News of the arrest comes after a fundraiser for the 11-year-old girl who lost her whole family in the horrific car crash passed £300,000 - more than 100 times the original target.

West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said today: "I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

"I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us."

Tributes have been paid to the six people killed in the horrific crash between a family car and a motorbike.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were killed near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon.

A gofundme page was set up for the couple's 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, and had surpassed £300,000 today.

To donate to the gofundme page visit this link

Lillie and Rubie tragically died in the crash. Their 11-year-old sister survived. Picture: Facebook

Motorbike rider Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who was riding pillion on the BMW S100 XR, also died in the crash.

Following the tragedy, Athersley North Primary School issued a statement saying: "It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.

"So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

"Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.

"She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends.

Police at the scene in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Alamy

"She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

"Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.

"She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

"Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.

Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 also died. Picture: Family Handout

"They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

"The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time."

The family friend who started the online fundraising campaign posted on Tuesday that he had been looking after the girls' sister since the tragedy.

But he said the 11-year-old is going to be staying with her "amazing, loving and capable" aunt, who will be given the money raised to help and support her.

He said: "The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful."

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

Mr Roller's brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."