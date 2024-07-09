Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden. Picture: Google Street View

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby in central London, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met responded to a ‘concern for welfare report’ just after 2pm on Monday afternoon, rushing to a home on Taviton Street, Bloomsbury.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was sadly found dead.

Now, police have confirmed a man was arrested on the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

The Met is continuing its investigation into the circumstances leading to the baby’s death.

A statement read: "Enquiries continue into the circumstances.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody."

Images from the scene show a red police battering ram holding open the property's door.

The building is reportedly split into several flats and owned by the University of London.

One local told The Sun: “It’s a residential building owned by the University. I don’t think it’s student accommodation, though - but people do live there.“The police wouldn’t tell me about anything that happened though.”

The infant’s age has not been confirmed.

The Met is expected to provide a further update later today.