Man arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London home
9 July 2024, 13:02
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby in central London, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
The Met responded to a ‘concern for welfare report’ just after 2pm on Monday afternoon, rushing to a home on Taviton Street, Bloomsbury.
The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the baby was sadly found dead.
Now, police have confirmed a man was arrested on the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.
The Met is continuing its investigation into the circumstances leading to the baby’s death.
A statement read: "Enquiries continue into the circumstances.
"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody."
Images from the scene show a red police battering ram holding open the property's door.
The building is reportedly split into several flats and owned by the University of London.
One local told The Sun: “It’s a residential building owned by the University. I don’t think it’s student accommodation, though - but people do live there.“The police wouldn’t tell me about anything that happened though.”
The infant’s age has not been confirmed.
The Met is expected to provide a further update later today.