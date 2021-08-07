Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Northern Ireland after girl, 2, dies

Emergency services at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured was rushed to hospital and later died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old in Northern Ireland.

The ambulance service was called to an address in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Friday afternoon and the child was rushed to hospital but later died.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) major investigation team arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon.

"The child later died in hospital.

"As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the child's family, which is being supported by family liaison officers."

He added that a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the toddler's death.