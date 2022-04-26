Breaking News

Only 'slim hope' of finding Katie Kenyon alive as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. . Picture: Police

By Megan Hinton

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering missing mother of two Katie Kenyon.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "Whilst Katie has not yet been found we are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive."

A 50-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of her kidnap, has been further arrested for her murder and remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: "While I hold some slim hope that Katie may still be found alive I'm sad to say that Katie has now been missing for over four days.

"Despite extensive police enquiries and media appeals we have not found Katie nor have there been any sightings of Katie.

"We have spoken to Katie's family today and they are understandably extremely upset by this latest development and I have officers continuing to offer them support. My thoughts are with them at this time.

"I am really grateful for all the help that members of the public have given us so far and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, however small, to come forward and speak to us.

"While we do have someone under arrest our enquiries are very much on-going.

"We are continuing to search a number of different locations in connection with this investigation, including at Gisburn Forest and I am grateful to colleagues from Merseyside and North Wales, and other emergency service partners who are offering assistance in the these complex and wide-scale searches."

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Police said she was spotted leaving an address on Todmorden Road before getting into a van registered MT57 FLC at 9.30am on Friday where she travelled to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire and has not been seen since.

Searches are under way in the rural area with assistance from firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111