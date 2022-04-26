Breaking News

Only 'slim hope' of finding Katie Kenyon alive as man arrested on suspicion of murder

26 April 2022, 18:02 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 19:19

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday.
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. . Picture: Police

By Megan Hinton

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering missing mother of two Katie Kenyon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement from Lancashire Police said: "Whilst Katie has not yet been found we are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive."

A 50-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of her kidnap, has been further arrested for her murder and remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: "While I hold some slim hope that Katie may still be found alive I'm sad to say that Katie has now been missing for over four days.

"Despite extensive police enquiries and media appeals we have not found Katie nor have there been any sightings of Katie.

Read more: Pictured: Three generations of family killed in horror quadruple stabbing in London

"We have spoken to Katie's family today and they are understandably extremely upset by this latest development and I have officers continuing to offer them support. My thoughts are with them at this time.

"I am really grateful for all the help that members of the public have given us so far and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, however small, to come forward and speak to us.

"While we do have someone under arrest our enquiries are very much on-going.

"We are continuing to search a number of different locations in connection with this investigation, including at Gisburn Forest and I am grateful to colleagues from Merseyside and North Wales, and other emergency service partners who are offering assistance in the these complex and wide-scale searches."

Read more: Mum weeps as she is jailed for killing her two children in drink-drive motorway crash

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Police said she was spotted leaving an address on Todmorden Road before getting into a van registered MT57 FLC at 9.30am on Friday where she travelled to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire and has not been seen since.

Searches are under way in the rural area with assistance from firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Mandelson speaks to Andrew Marr

Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns

Estefania Carrera Barragan, a nutrition expert, was last seen at around 7pm on Barking Road, east London on April 16.

Fears grow for missing Ecuadorian blogger last seen in east London 10 days ago

Exclusive
UK ministers want the power to unilaterally ditch key parts of the deal signed with Brussels in 2019

Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis star Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has led to a number of critics, including Jameela Jamil, pledging to leave the site.

Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform

The old council HQ (pictured) was replaced with New Shire Hall.

Outrage as Cambridgeshire County Council's £18m HQ remains empty as staff continue WFH

The European Causeway is adrift in the Irish sea

P&O ferry with up to 410 passengers on board limps to port after being adrift for hours

Angela Rayner wore trousers in her first TV appearance since the 'Basic Instinct' story in the MoS.

Rayner wears trousers to avoid being 'judged for what she wears' in TV appearance

The four victims of a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named

Pictured: Three generations of family killed in horror quadruple stabbing in London

Samantha Drummonds was killed just after she moved into the home

Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Alec Baldwin is seen practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust

Moment Alec Baldwin brandishes a gun on Rust film set before cinematographer was shot dead

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a "real danger" of World War Three.

World War Three 'a real danger' Russia warns as Lavrov warns West of nuclear threat

Boris Johnson wants his ministers to come up with cost of living solutions

Boris hints parents could receive childcare support amid cost of living crisis

Armed Forces minister James Heappey has slammed the "misogynistic" reports about Labour's Angela Rayner.

'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Brits are facing chaos over the summer holidays due to a massive passport processing backlog

PM threatens to 'privatise the arse' out of Passport Office as Brits face holiday chaos

Rising hepatitis cases have been linked to lockdown by one expert

Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar

Kidnapped California baby found and three suspects detained

Mes Amis Mes Amours premiere – London

Titane actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

US vice president Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’
People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Animated versions of Sesame Street characters Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Elmo from the new CGI-animated show Mecha Builders

Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby get new look for Mecha Builders
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

Pope Francis leaves after he presided over the funeral of Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragan in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Monday

Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain

Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
A resident wearing a mask walks past half-empty shelves near bags of vegetables at a convenience store in Chaoyang district in Beijing

Beijing expands Covid mass testing in bid to prevent major outbreak
Andriy Cheremushkin carries cans with water in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine

‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police