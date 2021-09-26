Man, 38, arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa

26 September 2021, 08:13 | Updated: 26 September 2021, 08:40

Detectives investigating the death of Sabina Nessa have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Detectives investigating the death of Sabina Nessa have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa, in what detectives have called a "significant development".

The Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 3am on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex.

He has been taken into police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

On Thursday evening, police released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to.

It is unclear if the man they sought is the man arrested.

Read more: 'My world has shattered': Sabina Nessa's sister breaks down as hundreds gather at vigil

Read more: 'My beautiful sister. My inspiration' Sabina’s devastated sister pays tribute

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation earlier this week.

The Kidbrooke community has been in mourning over the teacher's death, with hundreds attending a vigil led by Ms Nessa's family on Friday evening.

Crowds gathered at Pegler Square, near where Ms Nessa was killed, to remember the budding teacher a week on from her death.

Speaking at the vigil, her sister Jebina Yasmin Islam broke down as she said her world was "shattered" and she felt like she was "stuck in a bad dream".

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who came today to show support for my sister," said Ms Islam.

"We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early."She added: "Sabina loved her family.

"Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can't get out of it - our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

"No family should go through what we are going through."

