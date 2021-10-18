Breaking News

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing

MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour MP Chris Bryant, a day after Conservative Sir David Amess was stabbed to death.

The Welsh Labour MP said the latest threat came after he tweeted that people should be kinder to those they do not agree with.

South Wales police said in a statement: "South Wales Police was called around 4.30pm on Saturday 16th October following reports of malicious communications being sent to a 59 year old man from Porth.

"A 76 year old man from Pontycymer, Bridgend, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications."

He said today: "It's pretty sour. It's more sour now than I've known it in 20 years.

"Some of the political debates have been really vicious and sharp, especially over Brexit - though this has nothing to do with Brexit in itself - and for that matter the anti-vaxxers and so on."

Mr Bryant said his Rhondda constituency office has been targeted in the last year by an "angry mob" of anti-vaccine protesters, and the year before it was daubed with the word "traitor" over Brexit.

There has been a "steady stream of horrific abuse", he said.

Mr Bryant, who is gay, added: "I think it's women, black and ethnic minority and gay MPs who get the brunt of it, but everybody gets some of this."