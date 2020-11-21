Man arrested over murder of English teacher, 47, and teenager attacked at home

21 November 2020, 11:22 | Updated: 21 November 2020, 11:25

Ms Kayll died in hospital and the teenager suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries
Ms Kayll died in hospital and the teenager suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a school teacher and assaulting a teenager.

Paul Robson, 49, was arrested on Friday near Glasgow on suspicion of murder following an attack on a woman and teenage boy at an address in the village of Linton.

English teacher Caroline Kayll, 47, and a boy, 15, were assaulted in the Northumberland village last Sunday.

But Ms Kayll died in hospital and the teenager suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Robson remains in police custody.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “In recent days our officers have been carrying out enquiries across the region and north of the border.

“Those enquiries have now led to the arrest of Paul Robson on suspicion of Caroline’s murder and the serious assault of a teenage boy.

"We want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and at no point were they at risk.

“Enquiries into the circumstances leading up to this attack will continue but we would ask the public to avoid speculation.

"This is a live murder investigation and it is an incredibly difficult time for Caroline’s family and the teenage boy injured in the attack.

“They will continue to receive our full support while we would ask anyone who has information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist police is asked to report online at the Northumbria Police website quoting log 421 19/11/20.

You can also call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

