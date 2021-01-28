Man arrested over 'suspicious package' found at Wrexham Covid-19 vaccine factory

Breaking News

Staff at the factory were evacuated yesterday morning. Picture: @markevs79

By Kate Buck

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sending suspicious packages after an alleged one was found a Covid-19 vaccine production plant in North Wales.

The suspicious package is reported to have been received at the facility, in Wrexham, yesterday morning, causing a "temporary suspension of manufacturing".

As part of ongoing enquiries, which are being carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, pre-planned warrants took place at addresses in Luton Road and Chatham Hill, Chatham, this morning.

The man, from Chatham, remains in custody as enquiries continue.

There is no evidence to suggest there is an ongoing threat.

A bomb disposal team and police officers spent yesterday at the industrial estate where doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are produced and stored.

Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical company which manages the site, said the suspicious package was received in the morning but that the investigation into it is now over.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "We can confirm that the investigation of the suspicious package received today has been concluded.

"Given that staff safety is our main priority, manufacturing was temporarily paused whilst this took place safely. We can now confirm that the package was made safe and staff are now being allowed back into the facility.

"This temporary suspension of manufacturing has in no way affected our production schedule and we are grateful to the authorities and experts for their swift response and resolution of the incident."