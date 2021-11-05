Man, 55, arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of hate crime

Essex Police arrested the man on 5 November. Picture: Essex Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 55-year-old man has been arrested at Stansted airport on suspicion of hate crime.

Essex Police made the arrest just before 4pm on Friday, as the man stepped off a flight from Belgium.

An investigation was launched after the force was made aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on a plane.

The incident occurred on 4 November before the plane departed from Stansted Airport, police said.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Tom Simons, who is leading the investigation, said: "Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

“Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has information or who may have phone footage of the incident has been urged to call Essex Police on 101.