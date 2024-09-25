Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Robyn Eve Maines in Ibiza balcony fall

Robyn Eve Maines died on September 25, 2022. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Henry Moore

British police probing the death of a woman believed to have fallen to her death from a balcony in Ibiza have arrested a man from London on suspicion of murder.

Robyn Eve Maines, from Wallasey, is believed to have fallen from her room’s balcony at the Hotel Rosamar in Calle Huelva in the San Antonio area of the island.

Now, her family have called witnesses on the second anniversary of her death.

Maines’ death is currently being treated as "unexplained" by Merseyside Police, but a 27-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and interviewed.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "The authorities in Spain have now concluded their enquiries into Robyn's death and an investigation is ongoing by Merseyside Police. At this stage we are treating Robyn's death as unexplained.

"On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022 and who are based in the UK to come forward.

"Perhaps you return to this same hotel on the same date every year. Were you there in 2022 and did you see or hear anything or do you have any other information which could assist with our investigation?

"At this stage Robyn's death is being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but it is vital that people come forward and tell us what they know.

"Robyn's family have understandably been left devastated by her death and are still seeking answers as to what happened."

Robyn’s family have called for “justice” as police continue their investigation.

"Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken away from us on 25 September 2022 at the Hotel Rosamar in Ibiza," they said.

"Please if anyone saw or heard anything around this time can you please come forward and contact the police."