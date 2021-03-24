Man arrested after bomb squad called to Queen's official Edinburgh residence

Police carrying long sticks were seen combing the forecourt outside Holyroodhouse on Wednesday morning. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been arrested after a bomb disposal team found a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official Edinburgh residence.

Police Scotland said they were called to the building in the Scottish capital at around 8:50pm on Tuesday.

The bomb disposal team made the item safe after attending the scene.

A 39-year-old man has since been arrested following the discovery.

There is no threat to the public and officers are now investigating the incident.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8:50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.

"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."