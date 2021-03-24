Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Man arrested after bomb squad called to Queen's official Edinburgh residence
24 March 2021, 14:52
A man has been arrested after a bomb disposal team found a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official Edinburgh residence.
Police Scotland said they were called to the building in the Scottish capital at around 8:50pm on Tuesday.
The bomb disposal team made the item safe after attending the scene.
A 39-year-old man has since been arrested following the discovery.
There is no threat to the public and officers are now investigating the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8:50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.
"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.
"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
"There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."