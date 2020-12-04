Man banned from driving after speeding up to 150mph during lockdown

By Megan White

A man who drove at speeds up to 150mph during the first lockdown has been banned from driving.

Police have released dramatic footage of Maeteusz Kryskow, 33, speeding in his Audi A6 on the A27 near Lewes on May 10, captured by Pc Andre Owen of Sussex Police's roads policing unit.

A force spokesman said: "While travelling eastbound towards Lewes, (Pc Owen) was overtaken by two vehicles travelling well in excess of the 70mph national speed limit.

"One car slowed as he caught up with them, but the other continued to reach speeds of up to 150mph."

The spokesman said Kryskow, of Windmill Road, Polegate, pulled over in his Audi A6 TDi when requested by the officer and he was summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court where he was banned from driving for 20 months.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder said: "I am appalled by the manner of driving demonstrated by the defendant.

"It's extremely fortunate he did not seriously injure or kill himself or someone else that day, and his actions can only be described as reckless, dangerous and completely irresponsible.

"There may have been fewer vehicles on the roads during lockdown, but that had absolutely no bearing on our decision to prosecute the driver - speed kills, and it's an offence we take extremely seriously.

"The faster you drive, the less time you have to react if something unexpected happens. It also massively reduces your chances of surviving a crash."

Kryskow must take an extended re-test to drive again.

He was also given a community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.