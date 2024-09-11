Man behind 'Petrus punch' video that shocked wine lovers shares huge receipt for the wine

11 September 2024, 12:04 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 12:23

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl
Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The man behind a 'Petrus punch' video, which showed people haphazardly pouring dozens of bottles of vintage wine into a glass bowl, has revealed the real reason behind the £100k sangria drink.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wine connoisseurs were left outraged by the video, which showed the patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheering and whistling whilst mixing two vintages of world-class Petrus with ice cubes, oranges and additional ingredients.

The partygoers have not been identified but in August they were seen pouring the vintage wines, which included one from 2006 costing approximately £3,200 a bottle and another from 2011, costing £2,700.

One of the men in the video, who claims to be an entertainment executive, revealed the huge price tag for the drink and why he decided to spend as much as he did.

He said that he poured 10 bottles of Petrus into the bowl to reach a €100,000 minimum spend on a premium table.

Read more: Outcry as diners tip dozens of bottles of vintage £3,200 Petrus into a bowl to make '£100,000' sangria

"I was bored of ordering champagne to hit the minimum for the table at a private event where Keinemusik was performing," he told the Mail.

"That’s the story behind the story. I only chose Petrus because it was the most expensive item on the menu per bottle."

When asked how he felt about the cost, he said: "I don’t know. Indifferent, I guess.

"I wanted to see Keinemusik with my friends and 100k was the price."

The full receipt for the drink showed that he spent €113,682 overall.

Speaking to The Times, Philippe Faure-Brac, a renowned sommelier, said it was "like using a Picasso or a van Gogh to make a fire".

"This is a wine with a gastronomic vocation par excellence. Why not taste it in a very festive way? Putting it in a sangria is not its vocation."

Read More: Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme

Read More: William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'

But the man in the video hit back at criticism saying: "I don’t tell you how to eat your steak or drink your preferred beverage.

"At the end of the day it’s just wine. Why people have such a strong opinion about such stuff is beyond me."

Petrus became a favourite of Princess Elizabeth in the 1940s when Marie-Louise Loubat, who owned the brand at the time, sent over a case to the UK.

The princess adored the red wine and went on to invite Loubat to serve it at her wedding.

In addition the wine was served to John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie, who were both known as Francophiles and shared their love for the wine which hugely boosted its popularity in the US.

The vineyard produces just 30,000 bottles of Petrus a year on its ten hectares of land.

Previously, the well-known wine critic Robert Parker said the 2006 Petrus had "notes of caramelized, sweet black cherries and wild berry fruit with plenty of spice, earth, and a hint of herbaceousness."

In 2011, he said the vintage had "restrained but intriguing aromas of kirsch, raspberry jam, wood spice, and mulberries."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighbourhood of Peshawar

Gunmen kill polio worker during vaccination campaign in Pakistan

More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails

Thug who blinded and paralysed a baby and a schoolboy's killer to be freed under prison early release scheme

Taylor Swift performs

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi

Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes

Food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen

Foodbank 'devastated' after thieves steal thousands worth of produce from warehouse

Passengers at Kenyan airport

Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport as workers protest against Adani deal

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly zoo reptiles into flooded communities

Vietnam Asia Storm

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm death toll rises

Raygun

Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

Oliver Campbell, who has a mental impairment, received a life sentence for a murder he did not commit

Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him

Pope Francis waves to greet the volunteers on his arrival in Singapore

Pope lands in Singapore following visit to East Timor

Matthew Pennycook told LBC that “good landlords have nothing to fear from these reforms”.

'Good landlords have nothing to fear' in renter reform bill, says minister as he vows to 'drive out' rogue landlords

Parts of the Carola Bridge over the Elbe is seen collapsed in Dresden

Probe after bridge collapses in eastern Germany

Police were called to a property in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just after 4am on Tuesday.

Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of arson after fatal house fire

People watch a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the Berkeley Art Museum and

Key moments from Harris-Trump debate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shabana Mahmood told the Commons that inmates who are homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels

Fury as homeless inmates released from prison early are set to be housed in taxpayer-funded hotels
The new statue to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II has divided opinion

‘Something's not right’: New statue of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and corgis leaves onlookers disappointed
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced

The British economy flatlined for a second straight month

UK economy shows no growth for second month in a row, as Chancellor admits 'change won't happen overnight'
Ukrainian soldiers train at a military training ground in southeast England.

Over a quarter of British army training facilities set aside for Ukrainian soldiers, as UK troops left 'constrained'
Housing secretary Angela Rayner is moving to ban no-fault evictions

Renters to get more security as government moves to ban 'no-fault' evictions amid range of other housing reforms
Hundreds of thousands of women with a joint mortgage have undergone domestic financial abuse, a charity has warned

'My life has been destroyed': Warning of domestic abusers weaponising joint mortgages against 750,000 UK women
Trump and Harris clashed in a fiery US presidential debate on Tuesday

Trump claims migrants are 'eating Americans' cats and dogs' during fiery presidential debate with Harris
Election 2024 Debate

Trump falsely accuses immigrants of eating pets

Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris

'Childless cat lady' Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris moments after presidential debate with Donald Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit