Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

19 August 2022, 20:28

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head
Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head. Picture: Humberside Police

By Will Taylor

A man who bit a police dog on the head after assaulting an officer has been jailed.

Matthew Boulter, 34, of Grimsby, was being arrested on Sunday when he punched and kicked fencing at the officer, who received minor injuries.

Police Dog Xander was dispatched to help but he bit the dog on the head before grabbing and twisting the collar.

Earlier that evening, Boulter had been seen assaulting three people and causing criminal damage outside a venue in Grimsby.

He was jailed for eight months on Tuesday after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery.

PD Xander was fine after being bitten
PD Xander was fine after being bitten. Picture: Humberside Police

Read more: 'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Detective Sergeant Thomas Crosfill said: "Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family.

"The earlier incidents occurred in a very public location and will have caused distress for the victims and passers-by.

“We want to ensure our towns are safe for people to live, work and visit, so I am pleased that Boulter was quickly arrested and sentenced for these offences.

"Thankfully, PD Xander quickly made a full recovery and was back at work the next day."

