Man drives burning van away from house after spate of suspected 'arson attacks'

This is the moment a heroic father got into his burning van to "save his home" after his 13-year-old son spotted flames leaping from the vehicle.

The dramatic footage, filmed in Bltyh, Northumberland, was posted on social media on Friday.

It was captioned: "Last night as well as the beach huts being targeted my Dads house almost went up in flames.

"In this video is my dad driving his van off the drive to save his home after his car burst into flames setting his van on fire and almost the house.

"If it hadn't been for my 13-year-old brother seeing the flames from his bedroom window this could have been so much worse."

Three other vehicles were also allegedly set in fire in the same street that same night.

Photos were posted of the aftermath. Picture: Twitter

The van has been completely destroyed. Picture: Twitter

The terrifying video shows the van fully alight and being driven away from the house with smoke billowing behind it.

The video then cuts to the surrounding garden, which has also caught on fire.

Earlier in the evening, a series of fires were started in three beach huts.

The two incidents are believed to be linked.

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "Overnight our crews were called to the Mermaid Car Park in Blyth where three beach huts were on fire. Our fire investigations team are at the scene and Northumbria Police have been informed."

