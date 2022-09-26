Man caught peeing on ex-wife's grave each morning by the woman's children

26 September 2022, 16:10

The man appears to have held the grudge for 48 years
The man appears to have held the grudge for 48 years. Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

By Christian Oliver

A man has been caught urinating on his ex-wife’s grave whom he divorced almost half a decade ago by the woman’s children.

In the horrifying footage, a man can be seen driving up to the grave and getting out of the car while leaving the engine running. He then walks over to the grave, unzips his trousers, and begins to urinate over the grave.

He seems to be unaware that his every action is being caught on camera.

Shockingly, it appears the man’s current partner is also accompanying him.

Linda Louise Torello died from cancer in 2017 aged 66. Torello’s family were left distraught to see that faeces and urine had been left by the grave almost every morning.

THIS IS BREAKING MY 💔 A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of poo and pissing on my mothers...

Posted by Michael Andrew Murphy on Monday, September 19, 2022

Read more: Price of beer set to soar as plunging pound sees the cost of imported hops skyrocket

Read more: Duke who organised Queen’s funeral wants to dodge driving ban because he is planning King Charles coronation

To find out what happened, the family were granted permission to set up a hidden camera by the graveside at Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, New York.

After examining the footage, Torello’s family were shocked to see that the culprit was their mother’s ex-husband whom she divorced 48 years ago.

Torello and the man were briefly married to one another in the 1970, and it appears he has held a grudge ever since.

The man is believed to have been accompanied by his wife
The man is believed to have been accompanied by his wife. Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

Torello’s son, Michael Murphy, 43, posted the footage to Facebook.

He wrote: “THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART. A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of poo and pissing on my mothers tombstone almost every morning like a normal routine' assisted by his wife also.

“We have weeks and months of evidence. It has been reported to the police and the news outlets. No one in my family has had contact with him since 1976 or so how he found my mothers grave site we are not sure. But this stems back to a problem almost 50 years ago. Pray for us thank you and please share this!!!”

Murphy posted the video on Facebook and said: "THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART."
Murphy posted the video on Facebook and said: "THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART.". Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

The video of the man was recorded on the morning of Sunday, September 18. Murphy said he had evidence of the man defacing the grave four days in a row. Local police were contacted but have not prosecuted the man.

Murphy now hopes to take the incident to the New York state court. He has paid a hazmat cleaning company to scrub the tombstone of stale urine, remove the faeces, and replace the grass, so he should exceed the damages threshold of $250 needed to bring the issue to court.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flight numbers have fallen by more than half since 2019 at the airport, which employs 800 workers.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport to close despite financial lifeline offer, with the loss of 800 jobs

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists it’s 'important to give people a voice' as she insists posts Molly Russell viewed before she killed herself were 'safe'

Instagram ‘wellbeing’ chief insists posts viewed by Molly Russell before death were 'safe'

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng under pressure over tax cuts

From travel to food and mortgages to energy bills, what the plunging pound means for you

Benjamin Mendy (R) and Jack Grealish (L)

Woman allegedly raped by Benjamin Mendy 'had no sexual contact' with England footballer Jack Grealish

Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to help pay energy bills

Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to save her business as energy bills soar

Shaun Pinner pictured with his family following his release.

Tortured British POW stunned with a cattle prod for supporting West Ham and forced to listen to ABBA non-stop

The banner outside RAF Croughton where Harry Dunn died

Harry Dunn's alleged killer set to face UK court for the first time

Warnings have been issued as the deadline fast approaches

Rush to deposit paper £20 and £50 notes before deadline for their removal

Labours Louise Haigh vows to privatise the railway

Labour vow to nationalise the railway for 'cheaper fares' and 'reliable services'

Duke of Norfolk (l) and watching oversees the Queen consort signing the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (r)

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral wants to dodge driving ban because he is planning King Charles coronation

Pint of lager on pub bar, London, UK

Price of beer set to soar as plunging pound sees the cost of imported hops skyrocket

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after a meeting with young people

Meghan ‘thought she would be the Beyoncé of the UK when she married Harry' claims ex-royal aid

Liz Truss

Liz Truss facing backlash from cabinet over plans to loosen immigration rules

Tesco at the Coppetts Centre in North London

Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park in North London

There are multiple fatalities, including children after a shooting at a school in Russia

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia killing nine and leaving 20 injured

Footage circulated on social media showing a gunman shooting an enlistment officer with a 'sawn-off rifle'

Gunman shoots enlistment officer in Russian draft office 'with sawn-off rifle' amid fury at Putin's mobilisation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Edward Snowden on a screen at a documentary in Hamburg, Germany in 2015

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel speaks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries

Suspect detained in Poland over Dutch reporter’s murder

A person wears a mask while walking past a flower display in front of a supermarket in Front Street East, Toronto

Canada will not require masks on planes and drops vaccine mandate

Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July

Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia

Fifteen dead and 24 hurt in school shooting in Russia

Trucks being filled with Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport

Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

Giorgia Meloni

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Giorgia Meloni’s Eurosceptic party

Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi speaks to the crowd as he leads Friday prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt in 2011

Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London