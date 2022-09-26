Man caught peeing on ex-wife's grave each morning by the woman's children

The man appears to have held the grudge for 48 years. Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

By Christian Oliver

A man has been caught urinating on his ex-wife’s grave whom he divorced almost half a decade ago by the woman’s children.

In the horrifying footage, a man can be seen driving up to the grave and getting out of the car while leaving the engine running. He then walks over to the grave, unzips his trousers, and begins to urinate over the grave.

He seems to be unaware that his every action is being caught on camera.

Shockingly, it appears the man’s current partner is also accompanying him.

Linda Louise Torello died from cancer in 2017 aged 66. Torello’s family were left distraught to see that faeces and urine had been left by the grave almost every morning.

THIS IS BREAKING MY 💔 A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of poo and pissing on my mothers... Posted by Michael Andrew Murphy on Monday, September 19, 2022

To find out what happened, the family were granted permission to set up a hidden camera by the graveside at Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, New York.

After examining the footage, Torello’s family were shocked to see that the culprit was their mother’s ex-husband whom she divorced 48 years ago.

Torello and the man were briefly married to one another in the 1970, and it appears he has held a grudge ever since.

The man is believed to have been accompanied by his wife. Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

Torello’s son, Michael Murphy, 43, posted the footage to Facebook.

He wrote: “THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART. A man from Bergen county New Jersey has been leaving bags of poo and pissing on my mothers tombstone almost every morning like a normal routine' assisted by his wife also.

“We have weeks and months of evidence. It has been reported to the police and the news outlets. No one in my family has had contact with him since 1976 or so how he found my mothers grave site we are not sure. But this stems back to a problem almost 50 years ago. Pray for us thank you and please share this!!!”

Murphy posted the video on Facebook and said: "THIS IS BREAKING MY HEART.". Picture: Michael Andrew Murphy, Facebook

The video of the man was recorded on the morning of Sunday, September 18. Murphy said he had evidence of the man defacing the grave four days in a row. Local police were contacted but have not prosecuted the man.

Murphy now hopes to take the incident to the New York state court. He has paid a hazmat cleaning company to scrub the tombstone of stale urine, remove the faeces, and replace the grass, so he should exceed the damages threshold of $250 needed to bring the issue to court.