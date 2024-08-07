Man charged after being caught on camera 'carrying sword' - as more UK rioters appear in court

7 August 2024, 10:39 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 11:12

Tensions rose in Birmingham on Monday
Tensions rose in Birmingham on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon during an incident in Birmingham after TV footage showed someone carrying a sword.

Shehraz Sarwar from Birmingham was arrested and charged by West Midlands Police after large crowds gathered in Bordesley Green on Monday, causing damage to pubs and cars.

The crowd gathered after rumours of a far-right protest in the area emerged online.

Journalists from both LBC and Sky News were chased by the group, which gathered to protect a mosque but ended with an attack on a pub.

Sarwar, 46, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, the Crown Prosecution Service has named and shamed over 100 people who have taken part in riots across the country.

Far-right violence erupted across the UK over the last seven days, as thugs smashed windows, lit fires and attacked police officers.

Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest in Sunderland
Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest in Sunderland. Picture: Getty

Over 400 people have been arrested following the widespread disorder that erupted in the wake of the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Clashes between police and rioters have so far occurred in London, Manchester, Hartlepool, Aldershot, Liverpool, Blackpool, Hull, Stoke-on-Trent, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, Sunderland and Belfast.

Around 30 more far-right rallies are expected to take place tonight.

Below are just some of the people charged with taking part in the mass disorder….

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.
Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

Bernard Lavery, 34

Bail was refused to Bernard Lavery, 34, from Farnham Street in Belfast, who was charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that Lavery had been at the front of the protest on Saturday carrying a Irish tricolour flag and said that police believe he played a "significant role" in leading the march.

A defence lawyer said his client denied having any leadership role in the protest and had only attended after a flyer was posted through his door.

Lavery was denied bail and was remanded in custody until September 2.

Bradley Makin, 21

Makin appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside today on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin.

He was remanded in custody until he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

Ellis Wharton, 22

Ellis Wharton of Selwyn Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to burglary other than dwelling, with intent to steal at Spellow Library on County Road in Walton.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, Pc Thomas Nielsen.

Elis’ brother, Adam, also appeared in court, pleading guilty to a burglary charge.

Gary Creighton, 38

Bail was refused to Gary Creighton, 38, from Inishowen Drive in Belfast, who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faced a charge of disorderly behaviour.

Simeon Eric McCullough, 46

The district judge refused bail to Simeon Eric McCullough, 46, of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, who was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Derek Drummond, 58

Derek Drummond, 58, of Southport, indicated guilty pleas to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Drummond remains in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on August 29.

Two women were seen at the back of the court for his hearing, one was in tears and the other blew Drummond a kiss as he left.

Leanne Hodgson, 43

Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, and Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington admitted to violent disorder in court in South Tyneside on Monday.

Dominic Stanbridge, 30

Stanbridge of Highland Drive, Buckshaw, has been charged with violent disorder, he has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 August 2024.

James Nelson, 18

Nelson of Victoria Road, Horwich, has been charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, he has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 August 2024.

Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024
Police officers respond as far-right activists hold a demonstration in Middlesbrough on August 04, 2024. Picture: Getty

Andrew Stewart, 37

Andrew Stewart, 37, of Hull, has been charged with violent disorder in Hull. He pleaded guilty and is being sentenced August 30.

Jordan Plain, 30

Jordan Plain, 30, of West Yorkshire, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment in Leeds.

Christopher Rodgers, 38

Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Barnsley, has been charged with violent disorder in Rotherham.

Daniel Mennell, 36

Daniel Mennell, 36, of Kingston-upon-Hull, has been charged with violent disorder in Hull.

Declan Geiran, 29

Declan Geiran, 29, Liverpool, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to violent disorder and arson.

Unnamed 16-year-old

A 16-year-old of Farnworth, Bolton, has been charged with violent disorder outside Bolton railway station.

John Lefevre, 35

John Lefevre, 35, of Cheshire, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment.

Mario Valente, 57

Mario Valente, 57, of Leicester, has been charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment in Leicestershire.

Joshua Simpson, 26

Joshua Simpson, 26, of no registered address, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Rotherham.

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024
A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024. Picture: Getty

Liam Gray, 20

Liam Gray, 20, of Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder in Rotherham.

Unnamed Liverpool 16-year-old

A 16-year-old from Liverpool has been charged with violent disorder in Merseyside.

Adnan Ghafoor, 31

Adnan Ghafoor, 31, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Anis Ashfaq, 30

Anis Ashfaq, 30, born June 15 1994, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Nazam Hussain, 24

Nazam Hussain, 24, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Hasan Yousif, 26

Hasan Yousif, 26, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

A youth throws a fence post towards police during a far-right demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
A youth throws a fence post towards police during a far-right demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Zain Akbar, 22

Zain Akbar, 22, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Faheem Akhtar Rehman, 25

Faheem Akhtar Rehman, 25, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

Sameer Ali, 21

Sameer Ali, 21, of Leeds, has been charged with Affray in Leeds. Pleaded guilty, remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 9.

