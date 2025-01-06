Man, 25, charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after ex-soldier's prison escape

6 January 2025, 13:00

A man has been charged with helping Daniel Khalife after the former soldier escaped HMP Wandsworth.
A man has been charged with helping Daniel Khalife after the former soldier escaped HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jacob Paul

A man has been charged with aiding ex-British Army officer Daniel Khalife after he escaped from a south London prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imran Chowdury, 25, from Chingford in east London, is accused of helping the 23-year-old former soldier after he busted out of HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan police have said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the force added.

Police have not specified what form of assistance Chowdury allegedly gave to Khalife while he was on the run.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender back in February 2024 will not face any further action.

Khalife spent four days avoiding police after he broke out of prison by cling to the underside of a food delivery lorry using homemade straps on 6 September 2023.

Read more: Escaped soldier Daniel Khalife's mother reveals 'Grand Theft Auto inspired' list of violence

Read more: Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Handout CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police dated 9/9/2023 of Daniel Khalife at a branch of McDonalds branch in Uxbridge Road.
Handout CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police dated 9/9/2023 of Daniel Khalife at a branch of McDonalds branch in Uxbridge Road. Picture: Alamy

CCTV images tracked the ex-soldier's journey, which involved Khalife later using a trolley to hide in.

Further footage showed Khalife shopping at Marks & Spencer, stealing a hat from Mountain Warehouse and entering a McDonald's where he drank coffee and changed his clothes during his time on the run.

Body cam footage showed the former soldier sitting on the riverbank after being tackled by police, with the escapee even offering up a congratulations to the arresting officer.

He was eventually arrested on 9 September when he was sighted riding a stolen mountain bike along a canal path in west London. 

A court  later heard how he stayed in a stolen Ford Transit van during his time on the run, which was found to contain a camp bed, around £20,000, and notes professing that he wished to defect to Iran.

His efforts led the Met to admit he had shown “ingenuity” before he was recaptured on a stretch of the River Thames in west London on September 9, 2023.

In November 2024, a jury found him guilty of spying for Iran.

He was found to have collated and passed on classified documents, military communications and information about soldiers to Iranian authorities over a period of more than two years.

Khalife had previously denies charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

City minister Tulip Siddiq has submitted herself to the government's standards watchdog amid corruption concerns.

Labour minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to ethics watchdog over corruption allegations

The Vivienne's ex husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star.

The Vivienne’s ex-husband breaks silence in heartbreaking tribute to Drag Race star

Policemen block a main road

Gun attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills three

Protesters in their thousands

South Korean authorities debate tougher measures to detain impeached President

Blackwall tunnel south entrance

Drivers to be charged to use Blackwall tunnel for first time in 130 years

Gatwick Airport station has been closed after a fire broke out on a train.

Gatwick Airport station evacuated as train catches fire

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Home Office refuses to release grooming gang deportation data despite backlash over scandal

France Sarkozy, looking very serious

Ex-French president stands trial over alleged campaign funding by Gaddafi

Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen has died, police confirmed

Six-month old baby killed after horror crash in multi-storey car park - as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
The Pope at the Vatican on the Feast of Epiphany

Pope names first woman as head of major Vatican office

Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl leaves the presidential office, in Vienna

Austrian far-right given mandate to lead government

Oat milk cartons are seen on display. Non-dairy milk alternatives could lead to a higher risk of depression, according to a recent study.

Plant-based milk drinkers could be at higher risk of depression, study finds

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Herbert Kickl shouts into a microphone

Austrian far right leader meets President amid new government speculation

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption.

Met Office issues new snow warnings as map reveals where blizzard will hit over next few days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'
Russian combat training in trench conditions

Russia claims it has captured another town in eastern Ukraine

James Lee Williams, better known by the stage name The Vivienne

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in death of Drag Race star The Vivienne, say police

Joe Biden at a lectern before the stars and stripes

Biden says Americans should not forget Capitol attack

Elon Musk has claimed Americans need to liberate the UK from its 'tyrannical government' in his latest attack in Keir Starmer.

Elon Musk says America should 'liberate Britain from tyrannical government' in latest attack on Starmer
Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente

Influencer and mum-of-two dies ‘after choking on her dinner’ in front of family in New York restaurant
Police told residents in a north London neighbourhood to play classical music as a strategy to fend off criminals.

Londoners terrified by drug dealers and vandals told by police to 'play classical music' to fend off thugs
Workers clean up at a beach

More than 30 dolphins dead since oil spill near southern Russia, experts say

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Daughter-in-law of woman who baked Christmas cake that killed three people is arrested

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg

Death toll from German Christmas market attack rises to six

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News