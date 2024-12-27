Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with attempted murder after four pedestrians were hit by a car in London's West End on Christmas Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Gilheaney, 30, has also been charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded into police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at 12.45am on Wednesday after reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in London's West End.

Forensic investigators collect evidence at the scene on Shaftesbury Avenue. Picture: Alamy

One victim remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "The suspect was arrested within minutes of his violent attack in the early hours of Christmas Day in Central London.

"Since then, investigators have worked tirelessly to build the case and have today charged Anthony Gilheaney with four counts of attempted murder.

"Our thoughts now are with the victims, one of which remains in critical condition in hospital."